Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Nick Jonas Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating four years of being husband and wife. The Jonas Brothers member, 30, took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 1, to honor his beautiful wife with a heartfelt message, as well as some throwback photos from their wedding four years ago. The pair tied...
Clayton News Daily
Jennifer Aniston Prepares for Christmas With Help From Her Pups in Cute New Snaps
Jennifer Aniston is getting into the holiday spirit with her four-legged friends by her side. The actress and animal-lover kicked off the Christmas festivities this week, while welcoming the first day of December with some holiday content on Instagram. Aniston, 53, shared a series of photos and videos on Thursday,...
Clayton News Daily
Kelly Ripa Showcases Christmas Tree Decorated With '33 Year Ornament Collection'
Kelly Ripa has been serious about her Christmas tree decorations for quite some time–33 years, actually. But who's counting?. The 52-year-old morning talk show host took to Instagram to share an image of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree–one that she must've had some help assembling, as the star tagged her husband, Mark Consuelos, and the New York City-based florist, Élan Flowers, in the photo.
Clayton News Daily
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s Birthday Posts Spark Engagement Rumors
Kaley Cuoco celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday, but that's not what has fans chattering online—it's what they saw in her and partner Tom Pelphrey's Instagram photos that have them making a commotion. Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, shared a few of their favorite photos from Cuoco's birthday celebrations, and what...
Clayton News Daily
Jenny McCarthy Goes From No Makeup to Full-On Glam in New Transformation Video
Jenny McCarthy loves to play around on social media, and today's post was no exception. Ahead of the finale of this season of The Masked Singer, for which McCarthy is a panelist, the 50-year-old shared a cute, fun video showing her complete transformation from no makeup to true glam for tonight's show.
Clayton News Daily
The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to Great American Family
Newly rebranded network, Great American Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded...
Clayton News Daily
Bindi Irwin Shares Tear-Jerking Birthday Message Honoring Her Brother Robert
Bindi Irwin could not be happier to have her younger brother, Robert, in her life. The 24-year-old Australian reality TV star took to social media to gush about her love and appreciation for her not-so-little brother. In the photo she posted to Instagram, Robert towered over his big sis–who was...
Clayton News Daily
Chris Hemsworth Bonds With Son in Impressive Skateboarding Video
Chris Hemsworth and his family—wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids—are known for being super active, especially when they are all together at their home in Australia. The actor proved this once again with a new video in which he skateboards alongside one of his sons on a street surrounded by palm trees.
Clayton News Daily
Nick Cannon Jokes About His Big Family in Holiday Shopping Video
At least Nick Cannon can laugh at himself. The Masked Singer host, 42, recently released a new holiday shopping video, in which he had no problem poking fun at himself over his ever-growing family. Cannon—who currently has eleven children with six different women—often finds himself as the butt of the...
Clayton News Daily
Savannah Guthrie Absent From Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Due to Unknown Illness
Savannah Guthrie was unable to attend this year's Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting. The Today anchor was noticeably missing from the annual New York City ceremony, after announcing she'd have to skip out on the highly-anticipated event due to experiencing flu-like symptoms. Ahead of Wednesday's Christmas in Rockefeller Center broadcast—which aired...
Clayton News Daily
Watch This Mama Leopard Reunite With Her Baby And Carry Him Off In Her Mouth | The Dodo
To help Wildlife SOS save more animals, visit: http://thedo.do/wildlifesos. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the love of animals. Pass it on. #thedodo #animals #dog #cat #kitten...
Clayton News Daily
Adorable Pittie Just Wants To Be Noticed | The Dodo Pittie Nation
Pittie waits in his yard for people to walk by so he can show off his favorite toy 💙. Keep up with Otto on TikTok: https://thedo.do/lchevy6. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like...
Comments / 0