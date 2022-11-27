ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MARYLAND STATE
BUFFALO, NY
9 Patriots takeaways: Offense goes full decaf in another lopsided loss to Bills

FOXBOROUGH — A punchless Patriots offense just didn’t show up against the Bills on Thursday night. In prime time, New England’s defense wasn’t terrible against Josh Allen and company — there was nowhere to go but up, right? — but the offense went full decaf and never gave the Patriots a chance. Ultimately, they lost 24-10 in a game that never felt close.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Patriots CB Marcus Jones plays receiver, scores TD on first-ever offensive snap

FOXBOROUGH — Add catching passes to the things Marcus Jones does for the Patriots, a list that’s becoming hard to keep up with. Jones returned the opening kickoff of the Patriots’ Thursday game with the Bills. He then lined up at corner on New England’s first defensive series. On second and 5 on the Patriots’ second drive, he split out to Mac Jones’ left.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Bills 24, Patriots 10: New England offense struggles as record falls to 6-6

The Patriots led by four after the first quarter, but it was all Buffalo from there as the Bills rolled to victory on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. New England scored the game’s first touchdown when it lined up defensive back/kick returner Marcus Jones at receiver on offense. Mac Jones hit Marcus Jones with a quick pass and the rookie speedster took it 48 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead with 4:46 left in the opening quarter.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
