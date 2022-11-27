The Patriots led by four after the first quarter, but it was all Buffalo from there as the Bills rolled to victory on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. New England scored the game’s first touchdown when it lined up defensive back/kick returner Marcus Jones at receiver on offense. Mac Jones hit Marcus Jones with a quick pass and the rookie speedster took it 48 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead with 4:46 left in the opening quarter.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO