RoboTest: Is it better to hit a draw or fade off the tee for distance?
Having a consistent shot shape can make a huge difference when it comes to having confidence in your driver, as well as having an impact on distance and accuracy. The question then becomes, if you had the option of choosing to play either a draw or a fade, is one really better than the other?
November’s 5 top-selling items from GOLF’s Pro Shop make great holiday gifts
‘Tis the season for holiday shopping — but don’t worry if you haven’t started yet. Here at GOLF.com, we have you covered with some excellent ideas from our faithful Pro Shop shoppers. While October’s top-sellers included limited-edition gear and the ever-popular caddie uniform, a clear theme emerged...
Meet Noonan Golf, a brand bringing retro (and affordable!) golf designs to the masses
Marcus Dormanen disappears from the Zoom screen and returns a few seconds later, this time presenting a framed trademark certification he grabbed from the wall. He holds it like a proud father. Miles Marmo bursts into laughter. A couple of months ago, Dormanen and Marmo, co-founders of Noonan Golf, trademarked...
Where I played: Indian Wells Golf Resort boasts stunning vistas and an abundance of fun
The glory of October in the California desert may not be a well-kept secret, but it sure felt that way when I visited. The seasonal crowds had not yet returned, and the vibe was relaxed. The temperature was an ideal 90 degrees. That may sound hot to people who live in colder climates, but in the desert, it’s perfect. Warm enough to coax you into the pool but not so hot you’re sweating. The best!
These are the 4 key components for power (and accuracy) off the tee
A good driving game is essential because hitting it long and straight off the tee offers you more chances to score lower. It also takes the pressure off the other areas of your game. If you can keep the ball in play with reasonable distance, you’ll have a great chance to shoot lower scores.
