The glory of October in the California desert may not be a well-kept secret, but it sure felt that way when I visited. The seasonal crowds had not yet returned, and the vibe was relaxed. The temperature was an ideal 90 degrees. That may sound hot to people who live in colder climates, but in the desert, it’s perfect. Warm enough to coax you into the pool but not so hot you’re sweating. The best!

INDIAN WELLS, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO