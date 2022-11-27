ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler police: Signals have been restored after brief outage

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, many intersection lights in the south and east of Tyler were out, according to Tyler police. The lights have since been restored. This includes S. Broadway/Loop 323 down to Shiloh Rd and east. Troup/Loop 323, University Blvd/Loop 323, Old Henderson/Loop 323 and multiple other, smaller intersection lights are out.
