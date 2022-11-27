ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

People Are Sharing "Miraculous Discoveries" Humans Should Never Achieve, And I Found The Movies To Prove It

By Mychal Thompson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347yBY_0jPAGvOW00

A while back, Reddit User u/HobbitSlayer666 asked the question , "What is something humans should NOT achieve?"

NBC / Via media.giphy.com

The answers got me thinking — what movies could support these thought-provoking responses?

Here are the responses and 16 of my favorite movies to prove that we should stay far, far away from these discoveries forever:

🚨MAJOR SPOILER ALERT🚨

I absolutely will ruin a few movies for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msdLb_0jPAGvOW00

"Some machine that modifies people's memories. You could no longer trust your own mind — it would be terrifying."

MikeAngel65

Myke Thompson/BuzzFeed

1. In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), Joel Barish ( Jim Carrey ) decides to undergo the same procedure that his ex-girlfriend Clementine Kruczynski ( Kate Winslet ) used to wipe the memory of their relationship. Ultimately, the procedure can't endure true love and exposes all the problems that can arise with selfish humans in charge of the process — like Dr. Howard Mierzwiak (Tom Wilkinson), who wipes the memory of his affair away or the technician (Elijah Wood) who pretends to be Joel to steal his ex-girlfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtG0A_0jPAGvOW00
Focus Features

2. In the original Total Recall (1990), construction worker Douglas Quaid ( Arnold Schwarzenegger ) undergoes an elective procedure for an implant that gives him the false memory that he's a Martian secret agent — but it all turns out to be true, I think. His wife ( Sharon Stone ) and friends can't be trusted, and different parts of his life are consumed with conspiracy and a bigger, nefarious plot. To be unsure if the life you're living is real or manufactured is terrifying.

Tri-Star Pictures / Via giphy.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BwHv_0jPAGvOW00

"Time Travel. Really would just mess up our entire existence."

FourFifty-Eight

Myke Thompson/BuzzFeed

3. In The Adam Project (2022), futuristic fighter pilot Adam Reed ( Ryan Reynolds ) steals a time jet to save his wife Laura ( Zoe Saldaña ) from the past. When he crash lands in the wrong time, he uncovers a plot by his dad's ( Mark Ruffalo ) ruthless business partner to use time travel for her evil ambitions. To cover her tracks, she tries to kill everyone with knowledge of her wrongdoing. Imagine what evil scenarios social media billionaires could cook up with time travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPyWM_0jPAGvOW00
Skydance Media

4. In Back To The Future Part II (1989), teenager Marty McFly ( Michael J. Fox ) has to travel from the future [2015] to the past [1955] when Doc Brown's (Christopher Lloyd) DeLorean time machine is stolen and used to give the bully Biff's younger self a future Sports Almanac. All the instances of Marty and Doc Brown avoiding the destruction of the space-time continuum are easily thwarted by one evil act. Criminals would have a field day if time travel were this easily accessible.

Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVsvE_0jPAGvOW00

"Self-replicating nanobots. I do not trust engineers to write code and design those things with enough security to prevent a Gray Goo scenario ."

fredagsfisk

Myke Thompson/BuzzFeed

5. In No Time to Die (2021), James Bond ( Daniel Craig ) goes face to face with evil terrorist Lyutsifer Safin ( Rami Malek ), who plans to use DNA-targeting nanobots to selectively kill his enemies en masse. You can never really see the nanobots; they keep hopping from body to body, taking out people in seconds and sometimes on accident. There's no one in this world responsible enough to handle these baby bots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nw92z_0jPAGvOW00
United Artists

6. In the 2008 remake of The Day the Earth Stood Still, the alien messenger Klaatu ( Keanu Reeves ) is tasked with making humans treat the world better or wiping us out completely. In charge of the annihilation is Gort, an indestructible robot that transforms into nanobots and literally wipes out everything in its path in seconds. We would never stand a chance against a swarm of teeny-tiny robots.

20th Century Fox / Via media.giphy.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O55Ah_0jPAGvOW00

"Probably cloning, would make solving crimes a lot harder."

wally-the-tally

Myke Thompson/BuzzFeed

7. In The 6th Day (2000), charter pilot Adam Gibson (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is accidentally cloned when he's thrust into the middle of an evil corporate leader's plot to illegally clone himself after he's murdered. Adam was cloned against his will, believing he was undergoing a medical exam, and later discovered he was replaced by his clone. If we're concerned with the corruption of big business and government now, imagine what they could do if they could clone people without us knowing. Be careful unlocking your smartphone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHRDe_0jPAGvOW00
Sony Pictures Releasing

8. In The Island (2005), Lincoln Six Echo ( Ewan McGregor ) and Jordan Two Delta ( Scarlett Johansson ) discover they're not just humans living in an isolated utopian society. They're clones created for the sole purpose of harvesting their organs or becoming surrogates for wealthy people. They are actual humans growing in a facility like livestock just to be killed for a rich person's benefit — like carrying a child or giving a liver transplant.

Dreamworks Pictures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zITg8_0jPAGvOW00

"Robots indistinguishable from humans."

Swimming_Ring6895

Myke Thompson/BuzzFeed

9. In Ex Machina (2014) , computer programmer Caleb Smith ( Domhnall Gleeson ) is recruited by the wealthy inventor Nathan Bateman ( Oscar Isaac ) to test if his latest humanoid robot Ava ( Alicia Vikander ) displays true consciousness. She tricks Caleb into falling in love with her, locks him away, and kills her inventor. She finishes the rest of her humanoid disguise and then escapes into the city. The only two people who know she's a robot are out of commission — so, this is a nightmare scenario.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19bYQn_0jPAGvOW00
A24

10. The entire franchise is based around machines who look like humans, but I'm choosing my favorite entry to highlight. In The Matrix Reloaded (2003), Neo (Keanu Reeves) is introduced to "programs" that operate off emotion and reason, very much like humans and not just mindless sentinels like the agents who hunt him down. How do we know we are not living in a simulation designed by machines?

Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPUlg_0jPAGvOW00

"Splicing human genes to create a humanoid organism capable of surviving on inhabitable planets."

Fun-Love-6579

Myke Thompson/BuzzFeed

11. In Splice (2009), genetic engineers Clive Nicoli ( Adrien Brody ) and Elsa Kast (Sarah Polley) ignore the warnings of their benefactors and splice animal genes with human DNA to create a superior creature named Dren (Delphine Chanéac). While their original mission was to create animal hybrids for medical advancement, Dren is a manipulative and carnivorous creature who kills or attempts to mate with almost everyone she comes in contact with. If cloning humans sounds like a bad idea, fusing them with deadly animals is a definite no-no.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOkCE_0jPAGvOW00
Warner Bros.

12. In Alien: Covenant (2017), we learn that the origin of the giant black xenomorphs we love to fear came about from the experiments of the maniacal android David 8 ( Michael Fassbender ). He claims that he's only trying to speed up the evolution of humans by creating a being that can "live on uninhabitable planets." We're well-versed (from the expansive Alien franchise) in what will happen after this origin story occurs. David succeeds, and these creatures run amuck and kill everybody for years.

20th Century Fox / Via media.tenor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fdy0H_0jPAGvOW00

"Immortality."

the_yellow_ledbetter

Myke Thompson/BuzzFeed

13. In Death Becomes Her (1992), actress Madeline Ashton ( Meryl Streep ) steals the plastic surgeon Ernest Menville (Bruce Willis) from writer Helen Sharp ( Goldie Hawn ). Each woman continues their battle for beauty and notoriety by drinking a magical potion that grants them immortality. They plot to kill each other, but the downside is that a broken neck, shovel to the skull, and shotgun to the stomach can't kill them. Now, they're forced to live their eternal lives as busted-up zombies. I'd rather age gracefully, please.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EiUj8_0jPAGvOW00
Universal Pictures

14. In the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire , wealthy landowner Louis de Pointe du Lac ( Brad Pitt ) gives up on life after the loss of his family, but he's transformed into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt ( Tom Cruise ). Louis spends years suffering with his immortality and the morality of needing human blood to survive. To live forever would mean that you will get to partake in all of life's pleasures but also all of life's pains. I'll hard pass (unless it's Alexander Skarsgård who bit me. He's the exception).

Warner Bros.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYvxJ_0jPAGvOW00

"A way to mind control."

SuvenPan

Myke Thompson/BuzzFeed

15. In the 2004 remake of The Manchurian Candidate (2004), Major Bennett Marco ( Denzel Washington ) uncovers that he and his fellow soldiers, including vice presidential candidate Raymond Prentiss Shaw ( Liev Schreiber ), were brainwashed as a part of a huge conspiracy by a powerful corporation. With a few trigger words, they're each activated to carry out a plot to assassinate the president. This makes me wonder who's controlling the brainwashed people in real life. Based on certain fans' reactions to their celebrity idols, it wouldn't be hard to make this a reality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOlB3_0jPAGvOW00
Paramount Pictures

16. In John Carpenter's They Live (1988), the drifter Nada (Roddy Piper) and his coworker Frank (Keith David) discover sunglasses that allow him to see aliens in disguise who are using hidden messages in pop culture and media to brainwash and control the masses. The film was a commentary on real-life issues and shows how propaganda is all around us. It's a scary thought, especially now with the increase in social media.

Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

Are there any discoveries or inventions you think humans should never achieve or any movie scenarios you hope never become real? Let me know in the comments!

Watch Once Upon A Time In Londongrad from BuzzFeed Studios, a new true crime docuseries based on the explosive BuzzFeed News investigation, now streaming on Peacock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFtiM_0jPAGvOW00
Peacock & BuzzFeed

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy