People Are Sharing "Miraculous Discoveries" Humans Should Never Achieve, And I Found The Movies To Prove It

The answers got me thinking — what movies could support these thought-provoking responses?
Here are the responses and 16 of my favorite movies to prove that we should stay far, far away from these discoveries forever:
🚨MAJOR SPOILER ALERT🚨
I absolutely will ruin a few movies for you.
1. In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), Joel Barish ( Jim Carrey ) decides to undergo the same procedure that his ex-girlfriend Clementine Kruczynski ( Kate Winslet ) used to wipe the memory of their relationship. Ultimately, the procedure can't endure true love and exposes all the problems that can arise with selfish humans in charge of the process — like Dr. Howard Mierzwiak (Tom Wilkinson), who wipes the memory of his affair away or the technician (Elijah Wood) who pretends to be Joel to steal his ex-girlfriend.
2. In the original Total Recall (1990), construction worker Douglas Quaid ( Arnold Schwarzenegger ) undergoes an elective procedure for an implant that gives him the false memory that he's a Martian secret agent — but it all turns out to be true, I think. His wife ( Sharon Stone ) and friends can't be trusted, and different parts of his life are consumed with conspiracy and a bigger, nefarious plot. To be unsure if the life you're living is real or manufactured is terrifying.
3. In The Adam Project (2022), futuristic fighter pilot Adam Reed ( Ryan Reynolds ) steals a time jet to save his wife Laura ( Zoe Saldaña ) from the past. When he crash lands in the wrong time, he uncovers a plot by his dad's ( Mark Ruffalo ) ruthless business partner to use time travel for her evil ambitions. To cover her tracks, she tries to kill everyone with knowledge of her wrongdoing. Imagine what evil scenarios social media billionaires could cook up with time travel.
4. In Back To The Future Part II (1989), teenager Marty McFly ( Michael J. Fox ) has to travel from the future [2015] to the past [1955] when Doc Brown's (Christopher Lloyd) DeLorean time machine is stolen and used to give the bully Biff's younger self a future Sports Almanac. All the instances of Marty and Doc Brown avoiding the destruction of the space-time continuum are easily thwarted by one evil act. Criminals would have a field day if time travel were this easily accessible.
5. In No Time to Die (2021), James Bond ( Daniel Craig ) goes face to face with evil terrorist Lyutsifer Safin ( Rami Malek ), who plans to use DNA-targeting nanobots to selectively kill his enemies en masse. You can never really see the nanobots; they keep hopping from body to body, taking out people in seconds and sometimes on accident. There's no one in this world responsible enough to handle these baby bots.
6. In the 2008 remake of The Day the Earth Stood Still, the alien messenger Klaatu ( Keanu Reeves ) is tasked with making humans treat the world better or wiping us out completely. In charge of the annihilation is Gort, an indestructible robot that transforms into nanobots and literally wipes out everything in its path in seconds. We would never stand a chance against a swarm of teeny-tiny robots.
7. In The 6th Day (2000), charter pilot Adam Gibson (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is accidentally cloned when he's thrust into the middle of an evil corporate leader's plot to illegally clone himself after he's murdered. Adam was cloned against his will, believing he was undergoing a medical exam, and later discovered he was replaced by his clone. If we're concerned with the corruption of big business and government now, imagine what they could do if they could clone people without us knowing. Be careful unlocking your smartphone.
8. In The Island (2005), Lincoln Six Echo ( Ewan McGregor ) and Jordan Two Delta ( Scarlett Johansson ) discover they're not just humans living in an isolated utopian society. They're clones created for the sole purpose of harvesting their organs or becoming surrogates for wealthy people. They are actual humans growing in a facility like livestock just to be killed for a rich person's benefit — like carrying a child or giving a liver transplant.
Dreamworks Pictures
9. In Ex Machina (2014) , computer programmer Caleb Smith ( Domhnall Gleeson ) is recruited by the wealthy inventor Nathan Bateman ( Oscar Isaac ) to test if his latest humanoid robot Ava ( Alicia Vikander ) displays true consciousness. She tricks Caleb into falling in love with her, locks him away, and kills her inventor. She finishes the rest of her humanoid disguise and then escapes into the city. The only two people who know she's a robot are out of commission — so, this is a nightmare scenario.
10. The entire franchise is based around machines who look like humans, but I'm choosing my favorite entry to highlight. In The Matrix Reloaded (2003), Neo (Keanu Reeves) is introduced to "programs" that operate off emotion and reason, very much like humans and not just mindless sentinels like the agents who hunt him down. How do we know we are not living in a simulation designed by machines?
11. In Splice (2009), genetic engineers Clive Nicoli ( Adrien Brody ) and Elsa Kast (Sarah Polley) ignore the warnings of their benefactors and splice animal genes with human DNA to create a superior creature named Dren (Delphine Chanéac). While their original mission was to create animal hybrids for medical advancement, Dren is a manipulative and carnivorous creature who kills or attempts to mate with almost everyone she comes in contact with. If cloning humans sounds like a bad idea, fusing them with deadly animals is a definite no-no.
12. In Alien: Covenant (2017), we learn that the origin of the giant black xenomorphs we love to fear came about from the experiments of the maniacal android David 8 ( Michael Fassbender ). He claims that he's only trying to speed up the evolution of humans by creating a being that can "live on uninhabitable planets." We're well-versed (from the expansive Alien franchise) in what will happen after this origin story occurs. David succeeds, and these creatures run amuck and kill everybody for years.
13. In Death Becomes Her (1992), actress Madeline Ashton ( Meryl Streep ) steals the plastic surgeon Ernest Menville (Bruce Willis) from writer Helen Sharp ( Goldie Hawn ). Each woman continues their battle for beauty and notoriety by drinking a magical potion that grants them immortality. They plot to kill each other, but the downside is that a broken neck, shovel to the skull, and shotgun to the stomach can't kill them. Now, they're forced to live their eternal lives as busted-up zombies. I'd rather age gracefully, please.
14. In the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire , wealthy landowner Louis de Pointe du Lac ( Brad Pitt ) gives up on life after the loss of his family, but he's transformed into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt ( Tom Cruise ). Louis spends years suffering with his immortality and the morality of needing human blood to survive. To live forever would mean that you will get to partake in all of life's pleasures but also all of life's pains. I'll hard pass (unless it's Alexander Skarsgård who bit me. He's the exception).
Warner Bros.
15. In the 2004 remake of The Manchurian Candidate (2004), Major Bennett Marco ( Denzel Washington ) uncovers that he and his fellow soldiers, including vice presidential candidate Raymond Prentiss Shaw ( Liev Schreiber ), were brainwashed as a part of a huge conspiracy by a powerful corporation. With a few trigger words, they're each activated to carry out a plot to assassinate the president. This makes me wonder who's controlling the brainwashed people in real life. Based on certain fans' reactions to their celebrity idols, it wouldn't be hard to make this a reality.
16. In John Carpenter's They Live (1988), the drifter Nada (Roddy Piper) and his coworker Frank (Keith David) discover sunglasses that allow him to see aliens in disguise who are using hidden messages in pop culture and media to brainwash and control the masses. The film was a commentary on real-life issues and shows how propaganda is all around us. It's a scary thought, especially now with the increase in social media.
When Chadwick Boseman was a college student, he couldn't afford to attend the prestigious summer program he was accepted into, so his mentor called up her friend Denzel Washington — who agreed to cover the tuition for Chadwick and his peers.
Comments / 0