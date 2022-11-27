Cody Rigsby Is Facing Backlash For His Comments About Taylor Swift
Hi, welcome to the year 2022, where it's not socially acceptable or cool or OK to hate on successful women.@TaylorSwift / Via youtube.com
Especially when the successful woman is 11-time Grammy winner and talented superstar phenomenon Taylor Swift .
Well, if you've seen Dancing With the Stars or ridden a Peloton, you may have come across 35-year-old fitness instructor Cody Rigsby.
He's a fan favorite, and I feel like we might get along, but his obsession with hating on Taylor is really strange and not cool.@TaylorSwift / Via youtube.com
For example, people have pointed out that he often shades Taylor during his rides. Like, sir, this is a workout class.
He's literally said Taylor can't sing and didn't deserve to win Album of the Year — which is just untrue:
@john_prewitt
Ouch #onepeloton #peloton #pelotonbike #pelotontiktok #pelotonmoms #codyrigsby #foryoupage #fyp #taylorswift #ZFlipClackdown @Taylor Swift #music #hot♬ original sound - John Prewitt
He said he'd rather "sit naked on a hot grill" than listen to Taylor's critically acclaimed album Midnights :
@cody_rigsby
Ill go ahead and put the 🐍 here so you don’t have to waste your time♬ original sound - Classic Sitcoms
He said he hates talking on the phone — and that he'd "rather go to a Taylor Swift concert" than do so:
@conoremcgrath
When @cody_rigsby begins with the Taylor slander.... #taylorswift #pelotonbike #codyrigsby♬ original sound - Conor
He said if Taylor was "giving a performance" in his kitchen, he "wouldn't go":
@todayshow
If you are a fan of @cody_rigsby, you already know the answer 😂 Although Cody is NOT going to be attending the taylorswifterastour, he’s sending love to all the #swifties out there! #ticketmaster #codyrigsby♬ original sound - TODAY Show
Comments / 1