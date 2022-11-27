ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Cody Rigsby Is Facing Backlash For His Comments About Taylor Swift

By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qU4Cd_0jPAGuVn00

Hi, welcome to the year 2022, where it's not socially acceptable or cool or OK to hate on successful women.

@TaylorSwift / Via youtube.com

Especially when the successful woman is 11-time Grammy winner and talented superstar phenomenon Taylor Swift .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNZe6_0jPAGuVn00
CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Well, if you've seen Dancing With the Stars or ridden a Peloton, you may have come across 35-year-old fitness instructor Cody Rigsby.

@codyrigsby / Via instagram.com

He's a fan favorite, and I feel like we might get along, but his obsession with hating on Taylor is really strange and not cool.

@TaylorSwift / Via youtube.com

For example, people have pointed out that he often shades Taylor during his rides. Like, sir, this is a workout class.

i like cody rigsby, but unfortunately he does need to stop hating on taylor swift for no reason. saying you don’t enjoy someone/their music once or twice, ok, but literally any time this woman’s name comes up you feel the need to loudly remind everyone you hate her? &amp; for why???

@icedmaddietea 01:34 PM - 22 Nov 2022

He's literally said Taylor can't sing and didn't deserve to win Album of the Year — which is just untrue:

@john_prewitt

Ouch #onepeloton #peloton #pelotonbike #pelotontiktok #pelotonmoms #codyrigsby #foryoupage #fyp #taylorswift #ZFlipClackdown @Taylor Swift #music #hot

♬ original sound - John Prewitt

He said he'd rather "sit naked on a hot grill" than listen to Taylor's critically acclaimed album Midnights :

@cody_rigsby

Ill go ahead and put the 🐍 here so you don’t have to waste your time

♬ original sound - Classic Sitcoms

He said he hates talking on the phone — and that he'd "rather go to a Taylor Swift concert" than do so:

@conoremcgrath

When @cody_rigsby begins with the Taylor slander.... #taylorswift #pelotonbike #codyrigsby

♬ original sound - Conor

He said if Taylor was "giving a performance" in his kitchen, he "wouldn't go":

@todayshow

If you are a fan of @cody_rigsby, you already know the answer 😂 Although Cody is NOT going to be attending the taylorswifterastour, he’s sending love to all the #swifties out there! #ticketmaster #codyrigsby

♬ original sound - TODAY Show

Alexa, please play "Obsessed" by multi-Grammy winner and legend Mariah Carey:

Roc Nation

Luckily, Taylor is booked and busy selling out stadiums left and right:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRSSp_0jPAGuVn00
Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

And shattering numerous historic records:

Taylor Swift broke records from the likes of Drake, Michael Jackson and The Beatles, Billboard reports.

@PopBase 07:46 PM - 31 Oct 2022

Aaaaaand winning award after award:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P54Y1_0jPAGuVn00
Sarah Morris / FilmMagic

Aaaaand just thriving overall:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33G3q4_0jPAGuVn00
Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for MTV

In conclusion, Cody, please get tested for COVID, because you've clearly lost your sense of taste. And stream Midnights . Bye!

Comments / 1

Related
Tyla

'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video

Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
RadarOnline

Jessica Simpson Fires Back At 'Concerns' Over Her Frail Appearance Following Backlash From TikTok Video

Jessica Simpson responded to backlash over concerns for her health after a TikTok video prompted yet another discussion of the singer's weight online, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer-turned-clothing designer directly addressed critics in a video she filmed from her studio by reciting the lyrics to her song, Party of One, singing, "I don't give a f--- about you." "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," Simpson began her lengthy Instagram caption on a video she posted of herself singing her ballad that rung true for recent headlines that raised concerns...
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers

Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
OKLAHOMA STATE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy