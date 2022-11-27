ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pagosa Springs, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

95 Rock KKNN

A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines

As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument

The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Asteroid mining company relocates to Colorado from the Netherlands

A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

SNOW TOTALS: Double-digit totals hit some parts of Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, snow will keep falling into the morning around Colorado, with road conditions remaining poor. As of 9:00 AM, here's the latest snow total report from last night's storm. Note that these totals only account for population centers (unless otherwise noted) and are subject to increase as more snow falls and more recent reports are received. It is likely that higher snow totals have fallen in the mountains. Major avalanche risk is present in many backcountry areas of the state.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Take a Look Inside This $89k Durango Tiny Home

There are times that my wife and I often think about selling all of our stuff and living a much simpler life. Seeing a place such as this for only $89k makes me want to do it that much more. If you think about it, the less clutter you have,...
DURANGO, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out on Tuesday after its latest storm system. Parts of the Denver metro area, foothills, mountains and plains all received fresh snow overnight into Tuesday. The highest snow amounts were at Snowmass Village, Cherokee Park and Crested Butte with reports of more than...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er

Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
COLORADO STATE
