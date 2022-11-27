Read full article on original website
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
Utah’s population skyrocketed between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday.
Cox orders agencies to review security after Utah state office break-in
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered state agencies to review security plans after an intruder entered a government building through an unsecured door, stealing security badges and accessing secure areas
cityweekly.net
Gerrymandered Salt Lake County is Utah Republican Party's New Gulag
Most readers of this space know I grew up in Bingham Canyon, my home bordered on both sides by rail lines exiting the giant Kennecott Copper Mine just up the way. Those rail lines were used to transport the ore taken from the mine out to Magna where it was crushed, refined and smelted into the copper wires that transport electricity to the computer on which you are likely reading this column right now.
Utah is 4th safest state in US, says study
Considering a move? Try Utah, it's the fourth safest state in the nation, says WalletHub.
Utah National Guard Airman dies in Guam after medical emergency, leaves behind daughter and pregnant wife
An Airman assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing of the Utah Air National Guard died on Tuesday, Nov. 29 after medical complications while on a routine deployment to Guam.
Utah legislature may be forced to increase liquor licenses
The Utah State Legislature may be forced to increase the number of liquor licenses for bars and restaurants as the state's economy continues to grow.
ksl.com
'Next Generation' 911 system goes online in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — When a person calls 911, it is assumed that help will be sent. But what if there is an outage, or what if a victim is in a position that texting 911 is the only option?. "It's one of those things most citizens never think...
ksl.com
Officials report 2 more cases of avian flu in Utah birds
TAYLORSVILLE — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported two new cases of avian influenza in Utah birds in November. The department identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a flock of backyard chickens in Utah County and a flock of game birds in Iron County. The department said all birds at the locations have been "depopulated and surveillance will continue in surrounding areas to prevent further spread of the disease."
ksl.com
This eclectic southern Utah restaurant is seeking help from its customers to stay open
BOULDER, Garfield County — After 23 years of delighting customers with organic, locally produced, regionally and seasonally appropriate cuisine, one of Utah's most acclaimed restaurants is at risk of shutting its doors. "We are sorrowful to say that after 23 years, Hell's Backbone Grill and Farm is at risk...
Utah leaders rethink approach to helping those experiencing homelessness
Salt Lake City and County leaders have returned from a research trip to Miami to see what new approaches can be taken to better help those experiencing homelessness.
ksl.com
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Air Force plane makes unscheduled stop in Salt Lake City for crack in window
SALT LAKE CITY — An Air Force plane made an unscheduled stop at the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday afternoon after a crew member noticed a crack in a window. Officials said the plane was traveling from the Travis Air Force Base in California to another base in Greensboro, North Carolina.
ABC 4
Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
kslnewsradio.com
State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man
PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
Rocky Anderson announces campaign plans to run for mayor
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Ross Carl "Rocky" Anderson announced his campaign plans to run for mayor again on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
milehighcre.com
Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City
Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
KSLTV
Gephardt Busts Inflation: Rent prices down nationwide but very high in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — All over the country, the cost of rent is finally starting to go down. But that is not the case here in Utah. Data from rent.com shows that the rental market is trending downwards. The national rent dipped below the $2,000 mark for the first time in six months. Rent prices are still up from pre-pandemic levels, but they are less up.
Why the Utah Governor's Mansion is decked out in a Roaring '20s theme this Christmas
The Governor’s Mansion — also known as the Kearns Mansion — is decorated every holiday season with a theme planned by Utah’s first lady and mansion staff. The 2022 theme is the Roaring ‘20s.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
ksl.com
Utah Air National Guard airman dies of medical complications during routine deployment
DRAPER — A Utah Air National Guard airman from Roy died from medical complications on Tuesday after experiencing an unexpected medical emergency a few days prior. Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel was an airman assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing who was on a routine deployment to Guam. He was taken to the emergency room at the Guam Regional Medical Center on Nov. 25, but his medical condition worsened and he died "despite heroic efforts of the hospital staff" and "battling this issue for many days," a Utah National Guard statement said.
