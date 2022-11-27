ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

cityweekly.net

Gerrymandered Salt Lake County is Utah Republican Party's New Gulag

Most readers of this space know I grew up in Bingham Canyon, my home bordered on both sides by rail lines exiting the giant Kennecott Copper Mine just up the way. Those rail lines were used to transport the ore taken from the mine out to Magna where it was crushed, refined and smelted into the copper wires that transport electricity to the computer on which you are likely reading this column right now.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'Next Generation' 911 system goes online in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — When a person calls 911, it is assumed that help will be sent. But what if there is an outage, or what if a victim is in a position that texting 911 is the only option?. "It's one of those things most citizens never think...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Officials report 2 more cases of avian flu in Utah birds

TAYLORSVILLE — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported two new cases of avian influenza in Utah birds in November. The department identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a flock of backyard chickens in Utah County and a flock of game birds in Iron County. The department said all birds at the locations have been "depopulated and surveillance will continue in surrounding areas to prevent further spread of the disease."
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man

PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
UTAH STATE
milehighcre.com

Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City

Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Rent prices down nationwide but very high in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — All over the country, the cost of rent is finally starting to go down. But that is not the case here in Utah. Data from rent.com shows that the rental market is trending downwards. The national rent dipped below the $2,000 mark for the first time in six months. Rent prices are still up from pre-pandemic levels, but they are less up.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah Air National Guard airman dies of medical complications during routine deployment

DRAPER — A Utah Air National Guard airman from Roy died from medical complications on Tuesday after experiencing an unexpected medical emergency a few days prior. Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel was an airman assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing who was on a routine deployment to Guam. He was taken to the emergency room at the Guam Regional Medical Center on Nov. 25, but his medical condition worsened and he died "despite heroic efforts of the hospital staff" and "battling this issue for many days," a Utah National Guard statement said.
ROY, UT

