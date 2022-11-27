ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Capital Pawn & Couture

It’s a great place to do your holiday shopping! Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Capital Pawn & Couture to meet with owners Adam and Beth Anundi and learn about their local, family business where you’ll find deals on everything from luxury handbags to power tools! Capital Pawn & Couture has locations in Downtown Portland, Beaverton, Salem, McMinnville and Albany. For more information, visit cappawn.com.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man stabs his father at Cottage Grove home, deputies say

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — A man is facing assault and other charges, accused of stabbing his father with a knife Tuesday at a home in Cottage Grove. Cottage Grove Police officers were called out shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a stabbing at a home in the 600 block of 8th Street. They arrived to find a man in front of the home with a stab wound to his abdomen.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KATU.com

Man runs from police after causing fatal crash, says authorities

COBURG, Ore. — Lane County Officials responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on Nov. 27 on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. Authorities say a black 2002 Ford F-150 was going southbound when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and hit a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan.
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy