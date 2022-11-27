COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — A man is facing assault and other charges, accused of stabbing his father with a knife Tuesday at a home in Cottage Grove. Cottage Grove Police officers were called out shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a stabbing at a home in the 600 block of 8th Street. They arrived to find a man in front of the home with a stab wound to his abdomen.

