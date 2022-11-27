Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
KATU.com
California man sent to federal prison for trafficking drugs between California and Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Team received a tip that 42-year-old Jose Baldemar Izar of Lancaster, California, was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. The investigation revealed that Izar was in...
KATU.com
Capital Pawn & Couture
It’s a great place to do your holiday shopping! Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Capital Pawn & Couture to meet with owners Adam and Beth Anundi and learn about their local, family business where you’ll find deals on everything from luxury handbags to power tools! Capital Pawn & Couture has locations in Downtown Portland, Beaverton, Salem, McMinnville and Albany. For more information, visit cappawn.com.
KATU.com
Oregon man running with headphones on hit and killed by train, officials say
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man was fatally struck by a train while running on railroad tracks in the Oakridge area, and officials say he was wearing headphones at the time. On Nov. 25, officials responded to a report that a man was hit by a train along the Union Pacific rail by Salmon Creek Road.
KATU.com
Oregon couple linked to fentanyl death sentenced to federal prison for dealing drugs
An Oregon couple known for dealing drugs was sentenced to federal prison time Tuesday after they were linked to a fentanyl poisoning death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Brian Ramos, 49, was sentenced to 70 months in prison while his wife, 41-year-old Christine Ramos,...
KATU.com
Man stabs his father at Cottage Grove home, deputies say
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — A man is facing assault and other charges, accused of stabbing his father with a knife Tuesday at a home in Cottage Grove. Cottage Grove Police officers were called out shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a stabbing at a home in the 600 block of 8th Street. They arrived to find a man in front of the home with a stab wound to his abdomen.
KATU.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office: Can you identify this man connected with a theft
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man or his vehicle connected to a theft. Officials say he was recently involved with a theft that occurred west of Lebanon. The vehicle is a grey Dodge Journey with a Pittsburg...
KATU.com
Man runs from police after causing fatal crash, says authorities
COBURG, Ore. — Lane County Officials responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on Nov. 27 on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. Authorities say a black 2002 Ford F-150 was going southbound when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and hit a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan.
Comments / 0