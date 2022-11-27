ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious food and excellent service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
Virginia Man Finds Powerball Fortune in MoCo

Per the Maryland Lottery: He buys Powerball tickets frequently, a Virginia truck driver told lottery officials. Maryland Lottery officials, that is! It turns out that a $50,000 portion of the jackpot he’d been seeking in both states was waiting for him on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. “Like everybody else, I had been buying Powerball tickets back home as the jackpot kept getting bigger,” said the 35-year-old. The resident of Lorton, Virginia, purchased his $50,000-winning ticket back in October, more than a week before the Powerball jackpot reached its record-breaking total of $2.04 billion.
Tech Experts Tapped to Explore Impact of Gold Mining in Virginia

Virginia Tech faculty members William Hopkins and Robert Bodnar were part of a 13-person technical team convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to provide their subject-matter expertise to produce “The Potential Impacts of Gold Mining in Virginia” report released in early November. Recent increases in gold prices and other factors brought renewed […]
Two hints that Youngkin is planning some big changes

Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to be preparing to put his stamp on state government in some legacy-defining ways. I don’t refer to any of the things that drive most news coverage – Youngkin’s push for abortion restrictions, or his administration’s transgender policy or the revised standards for teaching history.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Why Youngkin and nuclear proponents say now is the time to bring a small modular nuclear reactor to Southwest Virginia

Second part of a two-part series. Experts say Virginia is capable of building a small modular nuclear reactor today if approvals were in place. Here’s how. Virginia has a long and successful history with nuclear energy and nuclear assets that make it ideally suited to launch a small modular nuclear reactor to generate baseload electricity, nuclear experts and state officials have said in recent weeks.
SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
Virginia Resident Honored by JDRF

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, recently announced Sally Southard as the recipient of the Erwin Lurie Award for her noteworthy contributions as a volunteer leader. Sally joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the award and about...
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on. The 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase is open! The contest invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos...

