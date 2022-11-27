Read full article on original website
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious food and excellent service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Virginia has recorded its first mpox death
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said the patient who passed away was an adult in the Eastern Health Region of the state.
Huguenot High School senior one of 14 Virginians killed in Thanksgiving weekend car crashes
Josie Cox was a senior at Huguenot High School in Richmond when she was killed in a crash on Sunday, Nov. 27.
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
Virginia Man Finds Powerball Fortune in MoCo
Per the Maryland Lottery: He buys Powerball tickets frequently, a Virginia truck driver told lottery officials. Maryland Lottery officials, that is! It turns out that a $50,000 portion of the jackpot he’d been seeking in both states was waiting for him on the Maryland side of the Potomac River. “Like everybody else, I had been buying Powerball tickets back home as the jackpot kept getting bigger,” said the 35-year-old. The resident of Lorton, Virginia, purchased his $50,000-winning ticket back in October, more than a week before the Powerball jackpot reached its record-breaking total of $2.04 billion.
Tech Experts Tapped to Explore Impact of Gold Mining in Virginia
Virginia Tech faculty members William Hopkins and Robert Bodnar were part of a 13-person technical team convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to provide their subject-matter expertise to produce “The Potential Impacts of Gold Mining in Virginia” report released in early November. Recent increases in gold prices and other factors brought renewed […]
Two hints that Youngkin is planning some big changes
Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to be preparing to put his stamp on state government in some legacy-defining ways. I don’t refer to any of the things that drive most news coverage – Youngkin’s push for abortion restrictions, or his administration’s transgender policy or the revised standards for teaching history.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Why Youngkin and nuclear proponents say now is the time to bring a small modular nuclear reactor to Southwest Virginia
Second part of a two-part series. Experts say Virginia is capable of building a small modular nuclear reactor today if approvals were in place. Here’s how. Virginia has a long and successful history with nuclear energy and nuclear assets that make it ideally suited to launch a small modular nuclear reactor to generate baseload electricity, nuclear experts and state officials have said in recent weeks.
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after bankruptcy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General is continuing his investigation into a solar energy company that left dozens of residents with faulty equipment before the company declared bankruptcy. The price of loans and equipment is costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000. Pink Energy customers financed the solar...
SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
Tanker with 8,000 gallons of fuel overturns in Virginia, creating gridlock
A tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel overturned on Route 7 in Northern Virginia early Wednesday morning, causing significant delays.
Va. Gov. Youngkin celebrates completion of long-awaited I-66 Express Lanes
Commuters have been able to enjoy the new Interstate 66 Express Lanes outside the Capital Beltway for a week now, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin was in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday to cut the ribbon and celebrate the lanes’ completion. The new I-66 express lanes now stretch 22 1/2 miles...
Virginia Resident Honored by JDRF
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, recently announced Sally Southard as the recipient of the Erwin Lurie Award for her noteworthy contributions as a volunteer leader. Sally joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the award and about...
Dealer who brought 200 pounds of crystal ice into Southwest Virginia gets 30 years
A former California man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for his involvement in a cross-country drug conspiracy that brought hundreds of pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia. Guy Benjamin Bowman, 57, of Meadowview, was convicted following a jury trial in July of one count...
Virginians 50 years and older may get a text reminder to get the COVID-19 bivalent booster
Don't delete that text message! The Virginia Department of Health is hitting Virginia residents up by text to remind them that they can get the Bivalent COVID booster now.
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources photo contest now on. The 2023 Annual Virginia Wildlife Photo Showcase is open! The contest invites photographers to showcase the rich heritage of Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources and pay tribute to the mission of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Submit your photos...
Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit
A Walmart employee who survived the mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company.
NAACP shares results of info request on Virginia Election Integrity Unit; calls on Miyares to disband it
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP is once again lashing out at the Virginia Attorney General's Office's new Election Integrity Unit. Tuesday, Virginia NAACP president Robert Barnette said the unit is “lacking” in any real substance. “This Unit is plainly a paper tiger," Barnette said. "A public-relations...
