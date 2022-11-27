Read full article on original website
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
AEW Star Claims CM Punk Is “No Longer In The Company”
One AEW star has seemingly indicated that CM Punk has left AEW as the uncertainty surrounding his future in the company continues. CM Punk has apparently been suspended from AEW since his part in the alleged backstage fight that took place following All Out in early September. The Elite and company producer Ace Steel were also suspended but The Elite have since returned to AEW television while it is widely believed that Steel was fired.
Damian Priest Recalls His Reaction When Told He Was Teaming With Bad Bunny
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has reflected on his reaction to finding out he was going to be teaming up with rap superstar Bad Bunny at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 37, it was a surprising name people were left talking about afterwards as rap star Bad Bunny stole the show with his impressive performance in a tag team match. Bunny teamed with Damian Priest with the duo defeating former WWE Tag Team Champions, The Miz and John Morrison.
Austin Theory Reveals 10-Year Body Transformation
Austin Theory has had an impressive 2022. Back in April, Theory won his very first WWE United States Championship after taking out Finn Balor, however, he would go on to lose title at Money in the Bank to Bobby Lashley. Then, some luck would strike when he became a surprise...
Zelina Vega Explains What’s Great About Ronda Rousey
Although they haven’t shared a ring to this point, Zelina Vega has plenty of reasons why she’s a fan of Ronda Rousey. After making the transition from UFC to being a professional wrestler, Ronda Rousey has drawn criticism from areas of the crowd for her attitude towards the business. One of the most prominent of these was when she mentioned wrestling being fake in the build-up to her WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.
Tony Khan Announces Free Agent Is Now All Elite
Tony Khan has increased his AEW roster yet again as he has announced a free agent is no longer on the shelf and is now All Elite. AR Fox made his AEW debut in July 2022 and has had several matches on Dark and Elevation. He made his Dynamite debut on the 16th of November when he teamed with Top Flight to challenge for the AEW Trios Championship against Death Triangle.
AEW Veteran Says The Art Of Selling Is Missing In Today’s Wrestling
An AEW veteran has lamented the lost art of selling in modern wrestling as they reflect on learning the skill from one of the masters. The wrestling business is a family concern for Dustin Rhodes as he grew up the son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes. Breaking into WCW in the early nineties, Dustin Rhodes was around some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, including Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat.
Tony Khan “Would Love” WWE Hall Of Famer Back In AEW
Tony Khan has admitted that he would love to welcome back a WWE Hall of Famer to AEW after they debuted for the company earlier in 2022. As part of a cross-promotion, the 17th of August edition of AEW Dynamite was subtitled House of the Dragon after the HBO series of the same name. The American Dragon Bryan Danielson defeated The Dragon Slayer Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match on the show with Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat as guest timekeeper.
Why Roman Reigns Passed On Wearing Red At Survivor Series Explained
Although Roman Reigns didn’t match the rest of The Bloodline as he entered War Games at Survivor Series, it’s not because the gear wasn’t made for him. The team led by ‘The Head Of The Table’ came out victorious against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes, however whilst the rest of The Bloodline were dressed in red, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wore black.
WWE Official Apologises For “Silly Reactions” On SmackDown
One WWE official apologized for an over-the-top performance on the most recent episode of SmackDown. The Black Friday edition of SmackDown saw Charles Robinson referee the main event bout as The Usos took on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for a chance to secure the WarGames advantage for their respective teams. In the end, Sheamus and McIntyre were victorious, ensuring that their team had the advantage when they took on The Bloodline at Survivor Series.
Bryan & Vinny Show: AEW Dynamite with MJF and Regal, NXT with that panel thing
The Bryan & Vinny Show is back with TONS to talk about as we break down AEW Dynamite and NXT! MJF and William Regal! Match three of the best-of-seven! Insane panel segments with Shawn Michaels and the legends! The phantom jumping spin kick heard round the world! And more! Plus, how YOU can ...
Nikki Bella Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Unique Raw Attire
Seth Rollins’ WWE Monday Night Raw outfit has received a ton of reactions, including from WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. During the November 28, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, “The Visionary” once again made himself a top focus of the show, wearing not-so-normal attire that had the entire WWE Universe talking. Rollins was wearing a lace shirt, as well as lace trousers, which looked very similar to an outfit that Nikki Bella once wore.
Original Line-Up For WWE Faction Revealed
A current WWE Superstar has discussed the original line-up for the faction they are now in that was first pitched several years ago. At SummerSlam 2022 Bayley made her first appearance on WWE television after spending over a year on the shelf due to injury. But The Role Model did not come alone. She was accompanied by Dakota Kai – who was re-debuting for the company after being released – and IYO SKY – formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT.
WWE Reportedly Not Paying Bonuses To Most Talent
A new report has indicated that the days of bonuses being paid on top of what was guaranteed from a WWE Superstar’s contract are over, for most anyway. Many former WWE stars have spoken of dealing with Vince McMahon in years gone by who was famous for offering stars “an opportunity” rather than guaranteeing big money upfront. Instead, stars would top up what could often be meager guarantees by climbing up the card and appearing on big shows in front of sold-out houses.
Why Brian Kendrick Returned To WWE At Survivor Series Revealed
Former WWE star Brian Kendrick returned to the company at Survivor Series in a backstage role and it has now emerged who was behind his comeback. Brian Kendrick previously competed in WWE in several different spells that saw him win the WWE Tag Team Championship as well as the Cruiserweight Title. His last match in WWE came in October 2020 and he then transitioned to a backstage role which came to an end when he was released from his contract in February 2022.
Ex-WWE Writer Calls Out Seth Rollins For “Wearing Women’s Clothing”
Seth Rollins’ choice of wardrobe has been questioned by an ex-WWE writer who suggests the star shouldn’t have been ready to fight on Raw in what he was wearing. Seth Rollins did not have the greatest night at Survivor Series as he lost his WWE United States Championship in a Triple Threat match. While Rollins attempted to deal with Austin Theory by way of a falcon arrow, his other opponent Bobby Lashley nailed Rollins with a spear allowing Theory to fall into a cover and pin the champion.
Stokely Hathaway Committed Himself To Psychiatric Facility Whilst In WWE
AEW star Stokely Hathaway has opened up about his mental health battles during his time in WWE and says he committed himself before he left. Stokely Hathaway – known in WWE as Malcolm Bivens – left the company in April 2022 amid rumours that he had turned down a new contract. One month later, he made his AEW debut at Double Or Nothing by the side of TBS Champion Jade Cargill.
Stephanie McMahon On WWE Bringing A Stadium Event To Australia
A WWE Premium Live Event may be headed to Australia soon, according to some recent comments from Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie McMahon was named WWE’s Chairwoman and Co-CEO in July following the retirement of her father Vince McMahon. Stephanie is running the company along with Co-CEO Nick Khan and her husband, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
William Regal’s AEW Contract Situation “In Play”
The future of William Regal might not be as cut and dry as previously thought with a new report stating that the contract situation with him is “in play.”. At Full Gear, William Regal betrayed Jon Moxley in shocking fashion to help MJF become AEW World Champion. With the referee laid out late on in the bout and with them having missed MJF tapping out, Regal told Moxley to wake the official up. With his back turned, William Regal then slid his trusty brass knucks to MJF who struck Moxley with a knockout blow to become AEW World Champion for the very first time.
Anthony Bowens Talks About Potential Of The Acclaimed Facing FTR
The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens has picked some top opponents he’d like to face in AEW, with FTR being an easy choice. At the special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite back in September 2022, The Acclaimed finally dethroned Swerve In Our Glory and became AEW Tag Team Champions. Whilst they hold the company’s top gold, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster seem destined to face FTR, who are also draped in gold on AEW television.
