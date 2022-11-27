Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Wednesday November 30th 8pm : Motor Bikin'
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to this evening’s thread, this would normally be Friday’s episode but it’s on a Wednesday (yeah I know!) We start, as ever with the spoilers. A desperate Stephen calls Six Fellas, the fast food company, and begs them to give him...
digitalspy.com
The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2022
The celebrity sewers joining us for an extra festive Sewing Bee are Johannes Radebe, Natalie Cassidy, Penny Lancaster and Rosie Ramsey.”. Love it, and i am really manifesting a Patrick Grant participation for strictly next year, i think he has potential for a good allrounder contestant, quality dancer in ballroom and a fun entertaining guy in latins and specialty dances.
digitalspy.com
Ghost Story for Christmas 2023 - Count Magnus
Confirmed that Count Magnus will be the latest Ghost Story for Christmas to be adapted by Mark Gatiss . There will also be a stage adaption of a Christmas Carol also starring Gatiss.
digitalspy.com
9-1-1 executive producer breaks down shock twist in season 6 winter finale
9-1-1 delivered a heartbreaking blow to Bobby (Peter Krause) in season 6's midseason finale. On Monday's (November 28) episode 'Red Flag', the character's AA sponsor Wendall (Maurice Irvin) reaches out to him, leading to concerns, before the latter is later found dead in mysterious circumstances. The death is a huge...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Eva O'Hara reveals severity of Verity's mysterious attack
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Eve O'Hara has opened up on a shock attack on her character Verity Hutchinson next week, saying she will be "fighting for her life". The soap is currently exploring a radical misogyny storyline, with Verity's brother Eric at the centre of an incel forum. While...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street unveils new Weatherfield Precinct set in first-look pictures
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed an exciting first look at the soap's latest set extension. The ITV1 show will get even bigger in the New Year, as Weatherfield Precinct is added to its list of regular locations. The Precinct has been mentioned by the residents for decades,...
digitalspy.com
James Whale dying
Couldn’t find a TalkRADIO thread to post this in so I thought I’d do it’s own thread. James Whale has announced that he has terminal cancer that has spread to his brain, spine, kidney and lungs and that he only has months to live 😭😭😭😭.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Todd Grimshaw caught out over secret feelings for Laurence
Coronation Street spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on ITVX. These episodes have not yet aired on TV, so this article contains storyline details that some viewers may wish to avoid. Todd Grimshaw's secret crush on Laurence Reeves will be uncovered in new Corrie...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily - 30/11/22: Goodbye and Good Riddance
I really don't think we'll be shedding any tears. Well not about this departure anyway. Matty lays out his case to Cain but is instantly dismissed. As Cain leaves, he's relieved to have put Matty's suspicions to bed. Unbeknown to him, Matty doesn't believe a word that Cain has said.
digitalspy.com
2022 Week 11 (Musicals) Spoiler/Pets/Food/Chat Thread - DO NOT POST SPOILER OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
I’m starting the thread a whole day early as the live show is on Friday at 8pm this week! Feels slightly odd, but let’s just go with it. Genuinely a tad gobsmacked that it’s Musicals Week! Time has flown by. I should hope the spoiler is all...
digitalspy.com
Which Strictly Contestants Did You Feel Sorry For?
I just wondered which Strictly Contestants you guys felt sorry for. Ellie Taylor (After Craig gave her a severely harsh 3 for her Rumba) Emma Barton (After she did her Rumba and Shirley ripped into her. That was uncomfortable to watch) Darth_Joker_12 wrote: ». I just wondered which Strictly Contestants...
digitalspy.com
Where's Rylan?
What has happened to Rylan on ITT this week, as Janette has been on all this week?. What has happened to Rylan on ITT this week, as Janette has been on all this week?. At Junior Eurovision i believe. He’s back on Friday for a one-hour show. He did say...
digitalspy.com
Instagram gurus, quick question
Can you add someone onto a “close friends list”, without actually having that person following you, or you following them?. Only asking as someone I know who I don’t follow, and they don’t follow me, have been putting stories on their instagram, but it has a green ring instead of purple, this is a story for close friends only isn’t it, but I’m actually able to view it, and I can see a little green box with a star in it at the top.
digitalspy.com
Is it quite common for soap actors to be a lot older than their characters age
I was shocked that the actress who plays Chloe in Emmerdale was in her thirties but her characters is around her early twenties. Are we saying the producers could not find an actor who was around the same age as her character. If you look on any actor's agents website,...
digitalspy.com
Confirmation of Linda’s future (EE, possible spoilers)
Kellie Bright has uploaded a video onto instagram today showing her rehearsing for the cast carol service at Elstree with some of the cast, almost certainly confirms that she is still filming and will be staying once Mick leaves over the festive period. I never thought she was going to...
digitalspy.com
Confirmed Celebrities for the Christmas Special
First Celeb to be announced is going to be on Morning Live in about 5 minutes. The Clue is :- she used to see the funny side in her partner. Okay so it is Rosie Ramsay and she’s dancing with Neil. She’s getting around this Christmas as on Great...
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Max George reveals tattoo portrait of girlfriend Maisie Smith
Strictly Come Dancing star Max George has shown off his love for girlfriend Maisie Smith in a very permanent way. Appearing on Loose Women, the couple discussed their romance, with George revealing he had a half-and-half tattoo portrait of Smith's face and a lioness done on his forearm. "Went in...
digitalspy.com
Where did the Waltz go?
Maybe I am showing my age having watched for 20 years now, but I feel a decrease in the number of ballroom dances done vs. latin. And I rarely see a Waltz being done by celebs. Viennese waltz, yes, but not a classic waltz. Am I correct or just longing for a nice tail suit?
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares emotional reunion with her children
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Charlene White has shared a sweet moment with her children after returning from the jungle. The Loose Women presenter shared a picture on Instagram of her getting emotional as she hugs her two children, writing: "Missed these hugs maaaaaaan. Missed these two so much."
Comments / 0