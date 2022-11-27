ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in Waukegan crash in north suburbs, police say

 6 days ago

A man was killed in a north suburban crash on Saturday morning, police said.

At about 10:30 a.m., Waukegan police officers responded to a crash in the 2000 block of North Sheridan Road.

A man in his 60s was driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 southbound when he veered into a parallel southbound lane and struck the side of a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe, preliminary police information indicated. The Chrysler then lost control and left the roadway before striking a utility pole and tree.

SEE ALSO | 2 killed in wrong-way collision on I-65 after driver flees earlier crash ID'd, officials say

The Chrysler's driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

The three people inside the Tahoe did not require any medical attention.

Police said the speed at which the Chrysler was traveling appears to be a major factor in the crash, but did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

Comments / 5

David Buford
6d ago

my condolences goes out to the family 👪 🙏 of the man I was thier tried to help but it was too late unfortunately he had passed but I very sorry for the family's loss. 😢 😞

Reply
11
Outlaw Rebel Girl
5d ago

People go ripping down Sheridan Rd all the time, been so many fatal accidents. Police should really be monitoring speeding

Reply(1)
5
 

