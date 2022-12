The other day, on one of the last whale watches of the year, a passenger told me that the day before, in thick fog, out at the end of MacMillan Wharf, he heard the sounds of a whale singing. I knew exactly what he heard. It was not a whale. Out on Long Point, on the very tip of Cape Cod, a herd of Grey Seals hauls out most days; now that there is less traffic and they are less disturbed, they seem to revel in their leisure. Their ethereal sounds — part moan, part whoop, part caterwaul — are spooky enough for any Halloween party soundtrack, especially in the fog. That is what he heard. Over the last few decades the number of Grey Seals has increased exponentially and more and more often this serenade can be heard.

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO