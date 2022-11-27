Read full article on original website
Kevin Fenech
3d ago
get back with me when you can go coast to coast without having to spend hours to recharge. 500 miles is just a Sunday cruise for most truckers.
Reply
6
Patrick
3d ago
I think most people don't grasp what it will entail in order to replace diesel fueled trucks with electric trucks. Much more than truck stops could afford, and trucking companies. Also surrounding communities would lose electrical service due to the high demand to recharge the trucks. Much higher delivery rates too means increase in merchandise. This will be another disaster pushed on us from the left .
Reply
4
Related
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lordstown Begins Delivering Electric Trucks to Customers, Against All Odds
LordstownHaving survived fires and fleeing executives, Lordstown has managed to start shipping vehicles to customers.
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
notebookcheck.net
Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch
A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
insideevs.com
US: More Than 70% Of Plug-Ins On Road Were Assembled In North America
The US is becoming more and more self-sufficient in terms of plug-in electric car production thanks to a huge wave of new investments across the EV industry. However, even before, local production was responsible for the majority of sales, so there is nothing to complain about. The Department of Energy...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
GM Causes a Big Splash
General Motors has just made a promise that sounds like a feat. The ambitions of the Detroit giant in the electric vehicle segment are known. And for those who had doubts, they should look at the portfolio of the four brands of the group. With the exception of Buick, GM's three other brands -- Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC -- offer electric models and will expand their lineups in the coming months.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
Elon Musk says 50 Tesla software engineers brought in to review Twitter's code had volunteered for the job
Elon Musk told a court that 50 Tesla engineers working at Twitter weren't "Tesla assets." He said that's because the Tesla staff had volunteered to work at the company after-hours. Musk was testifying over a shareholder lawsuit which says his $55 billion pay package was excessive. The 50 Tesla engineers...
notebookcheck.net
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
7 Cars That Are Not Worth the Price
If you're one of the many people who put off buying a new car during the pandemic when tight supply made vehicles expensive and hard to come by, things have loosened up, and now might be the right...
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
Smallest Cabin on New 'Carnival' Ship Isn't What We Expected
We're shocked there are two beds in there.
torquenews.com
The 10 Most Reliable Car Brands - Consumer Reports Says Subaru Is Now 7th
Does Subaru make reliable cars? According to the updated Consumer Reports (by subscription) car brand reliability report, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2023 Forester are the most reliable models. See how all Subaru vehicles rank with the top ten car brands. Which Subaru models are the most reliable, and how...
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Futurism
Something Very Weird Is Going on at Elon Musk's Boring Company
After promising many major cities across the country that it could dig tunnels that would magically solve their traffic woes by moving them underground, Elon Musk's Boring Company has become oddly quiet, The Wall Street Journal reports. In fact, the paper reports, it's been repeatedly ghosting local officials after making big plans.
Comments / 13