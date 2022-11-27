Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOY
WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more
Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
wvsportsnow.com
Tulsa Transfer CB Kenney Solomon II Receives Offer from West Virginia Football
West Virginia is looking to the transfer portal to quickly repair one of its weakest units from the 2022 season. WVU has extended an offer to Tulsa transfer cornerback Kenney Solomon II. The Mountaineers appear to be one of Solomon’s first offers from a major conference program since deciding to enter the transfer portal.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Gets in Mix for South Florida Transfer WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
Acquiring wide receiver depth is always important, and it’s especially necessary for West Virginia, after Bryce Ford-Wheaton decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. To that end, WVU has been busy looking to the transfer portal to find immediate help, especially at...
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Makes Offer to FIU Transfer WR Tyrese Chambers
While recruiting is still important for a program, the transfer portal now allows schools to build back up even quicker. West Virginia makes another offer to a player in the portal, this one to a wide receiver. Tyrese Chambers announced he received an offer from WVU on Wednesday afternoon. A...
West Virginia Hires North Texas AD Wren Baker
His hiring follows the surprising dismissal earlier this fall of Shane Lyons, who is now deputy athletic director at Alabama.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over North Carolina Central
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and guard Madisen Smith spoke with the media following their team’s win over the North Carolina Central Eagles on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us...
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins: ‘I Don’t Have Any Good Thoughts on Xavier’
WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Thursday afternoon about playing his long-time rival Xavier once again. Huggins, who coached in the Crosstown Shootout rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier for 16 seasons, didn’t hold back on his thoughts of the Musketeers. “I don’t have any good thoughts on...
wvsportsnow.com
Mike Drop: Who is West Virginia AD Wren Baker?
Who is Wren Baker? He’s West Virginia’s new athletic director, but why is WVU sold him as the right guy to take over the athletic department guide it, in particular the football program, into the future?. Mike Asti spoke with Brett Vito, who serves as the North Texas...
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU Basketball’s Win Over Florida
On Sunday night, West Virginia concluded their Phil Knight Legacy tournament with a 29-point rout over Florida. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. How good? Not sure yet. But West Virginia is good. Heading into the season Florida was one of the teams expected to be a top-25 team throughout the season. The Gators hired San Francisco’s Todd Golden, who is one of the top upcoming head coaches in all of college basketball. Golden retained All-SEC forward Colin Castleton and recruited in Will Richard (Belmont), Kyle Lofton (St. Bonaventure) and Alex Fudge (LSU). With that being said, West Virginia had no business dominating Florida like they did on Sunday, but they did.
wvsportsnow.com
Rhode Island OL Transfer Ajani Cornelius Announces Offer from West Virginia
For all the talk about players West Virginia loses to the transfer portal, it can work both ways and be a source to add too. And WVU is looking to the portal to help rebuild one of its most important units. Ajani Cornelius, who announced he is entering the portal...
wvsportsnow.com
It’s Official: West Virginia Football HC Neal Brown to Remain at WVU
Neal Brown will be back as head coach at West Virginia. A final decision has finally been made. Rob Alsop, who was put in charge of WVU athletics on an interim basis after the university parted ways with Shane Lyons, released a statement, which confirmed reports, saying WVU still feels Brown should lead the football program and that he has already been in talks with newly hired athletic director Wren Baker.
Source: WVU to name Wren Baker new athletic director
West Virginia has hired Wren Baker to be its 12th athletic director, a source told EerSports Wednesday. Baker had been in the same position at North Texas since July 2016. He replaces Shane Lyons, who was fired Nov. 14. An announcement is expected this afternoon, though a press conference will...
wvsportsnow.com
Report: Neal Brown to Return as West Virginia Football Head Coach
There are reports suggesting West Virginia has found its next athletic director, but that does not mean they will be finding a new head coach. After breaking the news about North Texas athletic director Wren Baker taking over for Shane Lyons at WVU, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated is also reporting that Brown will not be fired and will return for another season as head coach. This goes along with a report from ESPN saying the same thing last week.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star West Virginia Commit Jordan Jackson to Make Official Visit to WVU This Week
Keeping West Virginia’s current commits is just as important as adding new ones, and that’s why a 3-star commit will be back in Morgantown soon. Jordan Jackson, who committed to WVU after his trip to the school back in March, announced on Twitter that he will be back visiting campus for an official visit this week. Jackson, listed at 5’11 and 175 pounds, is classified as a 3-star defensive back/all around athlete out of Fairfield, Ohio.
College Football Coach On Hot Seat "Believed To Be Safe"
There were a lot of firings during and immediately after the 2022 college football season. But one embattled Power Five head coach appears to be safe as we get deeper into the hiring cycle. According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is believed to...
OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Wren Baker as New Athletic Director
On Wednesday, West Virginia University named Wren Baker as its next vice president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics. Baker spent the las six years as the vice president and athletics director of the University of North Texas, with previous stops at Missouri, Memphis, Northwest Missouri and Rogers State, Baker brings more than 20 years of experience to WVU as its 13th director of Athletics.
BREAKING: West Virginia Hires New Athletic Director
About two and a half weeks in to the search for a new athletic director, West Virginia University has found a new leader for the athletic department, hiring Wren Baker according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. Baker served has as the Vice President and Director of Athletics at North...
wvsportsnow.com
Official: West Virginia University Hires Wren Baker as New Director of Athletics
On Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia University made it official that Wren Baker will become the new Director of Athletics. Baker has served six years as the North Texas AD. Baker will become the university’s 13th AD in school history. “I am incredibly grateful to President Gee, Rob Alsop, the...
How 'Locked In' Are WVU Commits Given Uncertainty with Coaching Staff?
Will WVU keep its top recruits throughout the month of December?
Comments / 0