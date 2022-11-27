On Sunday night, West Virginia concluded their Phil Knight Legacy tournament with a 29-point rout over Florida. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. How good? Not sure yet. But West Virginia is good. Heading into the season Florida was one of the teams expected to be a top-25 team throughout the season. The Gators hired San Francisco’s Todd Golden, who is one of the top upcoming head coaches in all of college basketball. Golden retained All-SEC forward Colin Castleton and recruited in Will Richard (Belmont), Kyle Lofton (St. Bonaventure) and Alex Fudge (LSU). With that being said, West Virginia had no business dominating Florida like they did on Sunday, but they did.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO