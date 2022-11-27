Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A is selling merchandise for the first time ever
CNN — If your holiday wish list includes a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket or a chicken nugget pillow, look no further. The chicken chain has launched its first-ever online store, and it's filled with quirky merchandise that pays homage to cult-favorite items. Highlights include an "I Heart Waffle Fries" hoodie, a "Chicken for Breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging.
Amazon Epic Deals: Fire HD 8 Plus tablet only $54.99 (50% off), Fire & Roku TV Sticks 50% off, $5 off $20 kids' book purchase, Barbie up to 63% off
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you use them. Amazon is having an Epic Holiday Deals sale with great buys on Echo Show 5 for only $34.99 (59% off), Fire & Roku TV Sticks for 50% off, Barbie up to 63% off, $5 off $20 kids' book purchase, Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Bundle for $49.99 (58% off), 50% off select Hasbro games, Lite-Brite only $8.39 (58%off), Blink & Ring security cameras and doorbells up to 57% off, Prime Video Channels for only $1.99/mo. and more! Read on for the list of top deals.
Book for 2023 and save: It's 'travel deals Tuesday'
We've all heard of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, even Giving Tuesday. But did you know there was a such thing as Travel Deal Tuesday?
