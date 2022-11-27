Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (foot) questionable for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Walker continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Walker's Friday...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (illness) probable for Cavaliers Friday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Stevens has missed time recently due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he will enter game day with a probable tag. If Stevens plays, Dean Wade could revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
numberfire.com
Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
numberfire.com
Dennis Schroder (personal) questionable for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder (personal) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Schroder is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday for personal reasons. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Schroder's Friday projection includes 12.1 points, 3.2...
numberfire.com
Leonard Fournette (hip) logs full Buccaneers practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) practiced in full on Thursday. Fournette didn't play Week 12 after being listed as a limited participant in all three practices last week, but Thursday's full session puts him on track to play on Monday night versus the New Orleans Saints. Rachaad White is still expected to lead the backfield ahead of Fournette in what will likely be around a 60-40 split.
numberfire.com
Lakers rule out Troy Brown Jr. (foot) on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (foot) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown Jr. will sit out after he suffered a foot injury during Wednesday's morning workout. Expect Austin Reaves to see more minutes versus a Portland team ranked 21st in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) probable on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is probable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. James continues to deal with an adductor injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Milwaukee. James' Friday...
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (heel) remains out Friday for Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will not play Friday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Paul is still dealing with the right heel soreness that has kept him out the last couple weeks. He'll remain out to start the weekend, and Cam Payne will likely draw another start at point guard.
numberfire.com
Nets' Joe Harris starting on Wednesday in place of injured Ben Simmons (calf)
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Harris will get the start on Wednesday with Ben Simmons sidelined for at least the next three games with a calf injury. Our models expect Harris to play 32.2 minutes against Washington.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson is dealing with an ankle injury and is doubtful to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 22.2 minutes against New Orleans.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Serge Ibaka (illness) out on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Serge Ibaka (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Ibaka is dealing with an illness and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Hornets on Saturday. Ibaka is averaging 8.9 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to return to action on Friday against Boston. Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are all probable.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Trendon Watford for inactive Josh Hart (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Watford will make his 11th career start after Josh Hart was held out with an ankle injury. In 21.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Watford to score 20.1 FanDuel points. Watford's projection includes 8.8...
numberfire.com
Brandon Ingram (toe) remains out for Pelicans on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Ingram is still dealing with the left great toe contusion that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out Friday, and it's unclear when he'll be cleared to return.
numberfire.com
Jarrett Allen (back) out again Friday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will not play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Allen will miss another game due to the lower back contusion suffered last week. Now, he'll miss yet another contest as a result. Expect another start down low for Mamadi Diakite. In 17...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic is recovering from a knee injury and is questionable to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.8 minutes against the Nuggets. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Doug McDermott (ankle) doubtful on Friday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. McDermott is dealing with an ankle injury and is doubtful to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 20.4 minutes against New Orleans.
