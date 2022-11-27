Teen Boy Shot in Arm During Fight After House Party in Otay Mesa West
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday after a house party in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said.
The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Palm Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
A party broke up and as people were leaving, a group of people got into an argument, the officer said.
“At some point a suspect fired several rounds and a 16-year-old male victim was shot in the arm,” Heims said.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
No suspect descriptions were available. Detectives from the SDPD’s Southern Division were investigating the shooting.
City News Service contributed to this article.
