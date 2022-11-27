Mock trade has Nets sending Kyrie Irving to the Heat for two players

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 9-11, last in the Atlantic Division, and have had disappointing losses to the Indiana Pacers where they were favored to win the game at most sportsbooks. They also have losses to the Philadelphia 76ers who were missing Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, and the Sacramento Kings where they lost by 32. Naturally, fans and pundits alike are looking for ways that the Nets can improve enough to turn the ship around.

Even though Brooklyn has the best field-goal percentage (49.4%) and the 9th-best three-point percentage (37.1%), they are 20th in defensive rating and 28th in defensive-rebounding percentage (72.9%). It’s no secret that the Nets struggle to defend the three-point line (opponents shoot 38%, 28th in the NBA) and have trouble handling teams with size in the frontcourt.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposes a mock trade between the Nets and the Miami Heat that would give the Nets some more backcourt depth and some size as well:

What B/R thinks of the trade

“While Irving has returned to the Nets, history tells us it’s only a matter of time before something else keeps him away from the team. Brooklyn would be wise to cut ties completely, seeing if teams like the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in the talented yet turbulent point guard. Lowry, 36, is well past his prime but is at least a reliable floor general, suiting up in all 18 contests while averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 assists. Strus has worked his way into becoming a solid starter, giving the Heat 15.3 points per game and shooting 35.3 percent from three. Both would likely be starters in Brooklyn, giving Kevin Durant some added playmaking and shooting around him. Miami, off to a 7-11 start, could jump back toward the top of the East with a core of Irving, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.”

How the trade would impact the Nets

Irving is one of the best guards in the NBA so trading him would have a major impact. However, Irving is in the last year of his contract so if the Nets don’t trade him before the deadline (Feb.9), they could lose Irving for nothing because he’s expected to sign elsewhere in the offseason.

At the same time, acquiring Lowry and Strus could provide more depth and shooting for the Nets when someone like Joe Harris is struggling with his shot. Lowry would be a downgrade from Irving, but Strus would be an upgrade over Harris because Strus can play better defense.

All in all, this could be a good move for the Nets all-around if they believe that they won’t be contending for a title this season. If they believe that they can win a championship this season, it’s better to keep Irving and try to get better another way.