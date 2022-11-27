Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: 41 Year Old Former WWE Star Set For First Match In Six Years
Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. The interesting thing is that such an impact can be made with or without having a ton of accomplishments. Occasionally you will see a wrestler who stands out without some major push. Now another one of those wrestlers is returning to the ring for a good cause.
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Next WWE Undisputed Tag Title Defense Announced
After first teaming up just last week, Matt Riddle and Elias have their sights set on WWE's top prize for tag teams. It was announced during last night's "WWE Raw" that they will challenge the Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Riddle and Elias...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks' Husband Opens Up About His Backstage WWE Role
Pro Wrestling is an aesthetic business, and Sasha Banks always dresses to impress. A good share of the credit for her stylish appearance belongs to her husband Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who has become a major backstage influence as a wardrobe designer. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Ton...
Looks Like Another Major WWE Star Is Finally Returning To The Ring Ahead Of WrestleMania Season
The WWE is about to have another major star back in the fold.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reflects On Her Romance With Otis
Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unusual on-screen romance blossomed in WWE between Mandy Rose and Otis. Although Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville posed a threat to their developing relationship, their mutual affection reached a critical moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, when Rose assisted Otis in his victory over Ziggler. After that bout, Rose and Otis shared a kiss. Following the feel-good moment, Rose continued to feud with her former Fire and Desire partner Deville, while her romance story with Otis slowed down and came to its conclusion. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rose reflected on her unusual pairing with Otis, describing the storyline as "fun" and "loving."
Sports World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Video
Stephen A. Smith was running a bit late to the "First Take" set on Tuesday morning. The ESPN personality was curiously missing when co-host Molly Qerim opened the show. But she was happy to report a Stephen A. sighting, showing video of Smith jogging along the pier to get into the building with security holding his bag.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Think They've Found The Moment That Caused the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens Backstage Heat
Roman Reigns was reportedly angered by a particular spot during the WarGames match at Survivor Series and WWE fans think they've found out what happened. Per Fightful Select, Reigns was furious after the match due to what he believed to be an unplanned spot involving Kevin Owens that resulted in an ear injury (possibly a ruptured ear drum). At first, it wasn't obvious which spot caused the incident, but a few fans on Twitter have since uploaded a particular clip where Reigns and KO are trading strikes and one catches "The Tribal Chief" on the side of the head.
ringsidenews.com
Booker T Warns AEW Could Close Down Because They’re ‘Playing Games’
After being suspended from AEW following the All Out media scrum, The Elite made their return on AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where they were cheered on by eager fans. However, in the following AEW Dynamite episode, they trolled the Chicago fans with CM Punk references, which left a bitter taste in many people’s mouths. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took notice of this behavior and felt that it could mean bad news for AEW down the line.
itrwrestling.com
Wrestling Veteran Calls Out Seth Rollins For Wearing “Women’s Clothing” On WWE Raw
At Survivor Series Seth Rollins lost his United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley. Naturally, this didn’t sit too well with the former World Champion who confronted Theory on the following episode of Monday Night Raw. Theory had come to the...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns
Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Why Brandi Rhodes Hasn't Returned To Pro Wrestling
It's been nearly a year since Brandi Rhodes last competed in the ring, and for good reason. The former AEW Chief Brand Officer left the company alongside husband Cody Rhodes in February before Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Brandi has not appeared for any promotion since then, but she has started up her own podcast focused on parenting. During a recent episode of "2 Truths and 1 Lie," Rhodes interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans about their experiences as mothers in the pro wrestling industry.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
stillrealtous.com
Current AEW Star Expected To Return To WWE Soon
Earlier this year WWE decided to part ways with William Regal and it didn’t take long for Regal to join All Elite Wrestling. However, recently there’s been a lot of speculation about a possible WWE return for the former NXT General Manager. PWInsider reports that although they’ve heard...
PWMania
AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”
According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To The Ring
Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retirement, as they can always wrestle one more match. With no season or anything really close to it, a wrestler can step back in the ring over and over without having to worry about the next match. That can lead to some great returns, and now we are going to be seeing another one before the year is out.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Takes A Shot At The Bloodline
The Bloodline have been one of the most popular groups in all of wrestling for some time now and it seems that they picked up some major momentum on Saturday night when they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Former...
wrestlinginc.com
Dax Harwood Confirms When FTR's AEW Contracts Are Up
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR are in the midst of a monumental run as tag team champions for Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, all while being under contract to All Elite Wrestling. The duo made their AEW debuts in May 2020 and signed full-time deals two months later in July, and as the three-year mark is approaching, so too, it appears, are their contracts.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms
WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
Comments / 0