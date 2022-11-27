ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man Sleeping in Parked Vehicle Seriously Injured by Speeding Car in Midway District

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WWTn_0jP9rumo00
Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A man sleeping in the backseat of his parked vehicle suffered serious injuries when his car was rear-ended by a speeding 2006 Dodge Magnum in the Midway District, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Kurtz Street.

The 36-year-old woman driving the Magnum was located a short distance from the crash and taken into custody, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the 32-year-old man, who suffered an open fracture to his right leg, to a hospital.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 2

Related
chulavistatoday.com

Motorcyclist killed after running a red light in Chula Vista

A 34-year-old woman was killed after running a red light on her motorcycle and crashing into a compact SUV in Chula Vista. Emergency dispatchers received several calls on Nov. 26 at around 11:32 a.m. reporting a serious collision near Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
iheart.com

South Bay Residents Concerned after Teen Shot

SAN DIEGO - Residents in one South Bay community are concerned after a teenager was shot after leaving a party. That shooting on Palm Avenue in Otay Mesa West early Sunday morning sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital with what's being considered non-life threatening injuries. Those shots rang out in front of the home of Juan Perez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy