Broncos inactives: KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy among seven players out for Week 12

The Denver Broncos have announced their lost of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy and K’Waun Williams are among the seven who will not suit up to play this Sunday. Here’s the full list:

Brandon Johnson, an underrated receiver who was elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster on Saturday, will have more opportunities this week to see the field due to the injuries of Hamler and Jeudy. Jalen Virgil will also be in line to get mores snaps on Sunday.

Currently, the Broncos sit at 3-7, which puts them in fourth and last place in the AFC West Division standings. While the NFL mantra of “Any Given Sunday” will always be a thing, this matchup with the 3-8 Panthers could be an excellent opportunity for the struggling Broncos to right the ship.

Sunday’s game will begin at 11:00 a.m. MT on Fox (view the TV map).