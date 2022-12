The Denver Broncos (3-7) will go on the road to face the Carolina Panthers (3-8) on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. MT. The contest will be regionally broadcast on Fox and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Follow along below to view live game updates from Twitter.

After facing the Panthers on Sunday, the Broncos will have a road game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.