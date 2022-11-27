Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Brandi Rhodes Explains Why She Has Not Returned To The Ring
Brandi Rhodes recently interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans on the latest edition of her 2 Truths and 1 Lie podcast, where both women shared their experience being a parent in the pro-wrestling industry. This topic of conversation led to Brandi explaining why she has not made a return to television following her departure from AEW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
More on Why Roman Reigns Was Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly upset over a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As noted, it was reported on Monday how Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston, specifically over a spot that happened during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns took exception to what he saw as an unplanned spot between he and Owens, and that he wanted things to go off as originally planned. Reigns reportedly gave an “expletive filled” exclamation when he returned backstage, and it was clear to everyone that he was not happy. You can click here for the original report.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Andrade El Idolo Reveals How He Was Injured In AEW Dynamite Match with The Elite
Andrade El Idolo has confirmed that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the recent six-man match against The Elite. We noted earlier this week how Andrade revealed how he suffered a torn pec, and recently underwent surgery, which was his first operation. In an update, Andrade took to Twitter today and confirmed that he suffered the injury on the August 17 House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite, when teaming with Rush and Dragon Lee for a loss against The Elite.
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Shares What He Sees In Orange Cassidy, Talks His Concussion History
William Regal recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Gentleman Villain podcast, including his history of concussions and more. Here are the highlights:. “Somebody who the people have taken to their hearts. It’s very rare ever, ever, that people take a talent to their hearts, and they’ve taken him to their hearts. If you know how to manipulate that and you know how to tell a story with it, it’s easy.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Jokes He Used To Enjoy Saying WWE NXT Was Developmental When AEW Beat Them In Ratings
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the head-to-head war between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite that started in 2019. Road Dogg noted that Vince McMahon used to view NXT as developmental, while Triple H thought it was the third brand.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair: “I’m Pissed Off At Eric Bischoff”
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Flair ripped Eric Bischoff because he had an issue with some of the comments made by Bischoff in Flair’s upcoming Peacock documentary. “I’m pissed off at Eric,” Flair said. “Everybody...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Revealed for NXT Deadline
Eight of the ten competitors in the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches at WWE NXT Deadline have been announced. Tonight’s NXT episode saw WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and “Road Dogg” Brian James meet backstage to discuss the roster, and who is deserving of the spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Talks The Spinebuster, Why He Enjoyed Using The DDT With No Setup, Names His Favorite Wrestling Storyline
The latest episode of Arn Anderson’s podcast was an “ASK ARN ANYTHING” special, where The Enforcer answered a multitude of pro-wrestling-related questions on such topics as: his signature spinebuster maneuver, why he used the DDT without a setup, and what was his favorite wrestling storyline that he was involved in. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ninja Mack On Working With Great Muta, Talks The Backstage Atmosphere Of Pro Wrestling NOAH
Ninja Mack recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about working alongside the legendary Keiji Mutoh (Great Muta), as well as his thoughts on competing for Pro Wrestling NOAH and what the backstage atmosphere is currently like for the promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Talks the atmosphere of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for Survivor Series: War Games
Below are the producers for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event. You can click here for our detailed recap of the event. * Team Damage CTRL vs. Team Blair in War Games was produced by Tyson Kidd and Petey Williams. * AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 12/2/2022
The December 2 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Tavion Heights in his debut. Tony D’Angelo is no longer using crutches. * Thea...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Court Bauer Shares Story Of WWE Spending $30K On Worms For One Boogeyman Segment
MLW CEO Court Bauer recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his days as a writer in WWE, which included a story about a time that Vince McMahon unknowingly spent $30K on worms for the legendary Boogeyman in a segment he had with WWE Hall of Famer JBL. Check out Bauer’s full story in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Owens Reportedly Wrestling While Injured
Kevin Owens is reportedly dealing with a knee injury. Owens worked War Games at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, then an eight-man match at Sunday’s non-televised WWE live event, and defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso in the main event of Monday’s RAW. However, he worked these matches while suffering from a knee injury.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Finn Balor’s WWE RAW Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly has plans to book Finn Balor as one of his featured Superstars. A recent report from WrestleVotes notes that Triple H sees a “reclamation project” in Balor as he looks to do more with some of the top talents that were underutilized by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark Results 11/29/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (2-0) The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter) w/Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto vs. (0-2) Justin Corino, (0-1) Ryan Mooney, (0-0) Steven Josifi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match. Lee Johnson and Steven Josifi will start things off. Collar and Elbow...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed
Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ruby Soho Possibly Returning to AEW Dynamite Tonight?
Ruby Soho was reportedly spotted near the site of tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Soho is near the site of tonight’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana, but there’s no word yet on if she’s scheduled to return tonight, or if she will be at the show. Soho lives in Lafayette, IN, which is just over an hour away from Indianapolis.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match and Segment Revealed for AEW Dynamite, Updated Card for Tonight
AEW has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s live Dynamite. Ricky Starks vs. Ari Daivari was added to the line-up for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Starks is warming up for his title match with AEW World Champion MJF at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite on December 14.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Thinks He Could Wrestle Again, Calls Ricky Steamboat The Best Babyface In The History Of The Business
On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke about the return of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who wrestled alongside FTR at a recent Big Time Wrestling event. The Nature Boy discusses his love of Steamboat, why he thinks he is the best babyface in the business, and how he thinks he could make another return to the ring. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stokely Hathaway on Checking Himself Into a Mental Institution After WWE NXT, Why He Turned Down Contract Extension, More
Stokely Hathaway made his AEW debut this past May at Double Or Nothing, which came not long after he was released from his WWE NXT contract on April 29. It was reported that Hathaway turned down a contract renewal not long before his release. Hathaway recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, and discussed why he left NXT, checking himself into a mental institution, and more. Below are highlights:
Comments / 0