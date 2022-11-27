Read full article on original website
Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab).
Top Apple Deals for November 2022: $199 Apple Watch SE and $99 Apple TV 4K Still Available at Amazon
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro View More Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost...
We've found the 4 best early Black Friday TV deals on LG, Sony and more
Black Friday TV deals are ramping up, and we've already covered some really meaningful price reductions on top TV brands. It's within that context, and having covered Black Friday for several years running, that we can confidently say that we've found the four best Black Friday TV deals so far. And they're on a range of brilliant brands with different price points. Here they are:
Apple's brand new AirPods Pro 2 just got a huge price drop ahead of Black Friday
Is there anything strange about the image above (other than my dodgy rushed Photoshop job)? Yes, the words 'massive deal' alongside Apple's newest headphones the AirPods Pro 2. But it's true, right now you can get the 2nd Gen AirPods pro for $249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and others (see full details below).
That incredible Nintendo Switch OLED deal is BACK – get it now for £279
Asda's record-breaking Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is back (but it may not last long). Black Friday is here, and we can thank the gaming gods, because Asda has brought back its record-breaking Switch OLED deal, reducing the price from £309 to £279 (opens in new tab). Though this price was briefly surpassed this week, it remains almost the best deal that's ever been seen on the Switch – but it sold out super-fast last time so you should snap it up quickly.
Mega Samsung Frame TV deal will be tough to beat this Black Friday
It's one of the best QLED TVs out there, and there's up to $900 off in pre-Black Friday rush. We've been big fans of the 'Art TV', Samsung's Frame TV, for a while, and right now there's a bevy of great price reductions on offer on it – in all its many sizes. The top of the pick is the Best Buy deal that slices $500 off the 2022, 55-inch model, taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99 (opens in new tab).
The first ever Apple Watch Ultra deal is here for Black Friday
We're pleased to report that we've found the first ever deal (Black Friday or otherwise) on the much sought after Apple Watch Ultra – Apple's best watch to date. Right now you can grab your ultra smartwatch over at Amazon for $739, down from $799, saving you $60 (opens in new tab).
This Surface Pro 8 Black Friday deal may have changed, but it's still great
Update: This deal has changed since we reported on it on Sunday 20th November. It was originally a record low of $799 for the Surface Pro 8, 1TB storage. It is now $990, down from $1,199.99 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). The Surface Pro 8 made a big...
Black Friday iPad deals live blog: Top deals on Apple iPad, iPad Pro and more
From the iPad Air to the iPad Pro: every Black Friday iPad deal in one place. Hi there, and welcome to our Black Friday iPad deals live blog. It's been a fruitful year for iPads, with Apple dropping two new iPad Pros and the impressive new 10th-generation iPad just last month. And somewhat surprisingly, we're already seen early Black Friday deals on both.
The best XPPen Black Friday deals: up to 40% off top drawing tablets
The official Black Friday event might still be a couple of weeks away, but popular drawing tablet manufacturer XPPen is kicking things off early with an epic sale. Purchase directly from the XPPen website and you could save up to 40% off the retail price of some of the best drawing tablets on the market today.
This AirPods Max deal won't win Black Friday (but it's still at a great price)
Right now the best Black Friday AirPods Max deal is on the classic silver model – knocking £100 off the current £520 price down to £420 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). But why is this a great deal?. Well, because if you look at...
Forget the Surface Pro 9 – this Black Friday the Pro 8 has the best deal
We like both the Surface Pro 9 and 8, but right now we're seeing the best Black Friday deals on the Surface Pro 8, over at Best Buy, bringing the price down from $1,099.99 to $699.99 (opens in new tab). We're big fans of this tablet, as you can see...
Wow! This cheap MacBook Air M1 Black Friday deal is unmissable
Black Friday is still a few days away yet, but the excitement is clearly too much for Amazon, which has kicked things off early with some incredible deals. And one of the best we've seen so far is a huge $200 off Apple's MacBook Air M1 (2020) – now just $799! (opens in new tab) The first time we saw it drop to this all-time low price was just last month, and it flew off the shelves.
Top Nintendo Switch SD card is less than half price in essential Black Friday deal
Update November 26: The 'less than half price SD card' has gone back up t0 $79, not a bad deal but not as standout as before. However, there's still up to 47 per cent off other SD cards in the range, so be sure to click through the Nintendo Switch SD card options (opens in new tab) to find another deal.
Our favourite PS5 SSD sees fantastic price cut
If you own an elusive PS5, you'll know that the 825GB of internal storage doesn't go far when you're playing all the best next-gen games. If you're wanting to expand your storage but don't want a bulky external hard drive, then an internal SSD is the way to go! Luckily right now, you can head on over to Best Buy and grab the Seagate FireCuda 1TB Internal SSD on sale from $249.99 down to just $139.99 (opens in new tab), saving you an impressive $110!
We weren't expecting a Black Friday deal on the Apple Watch 8 so soon
We were not expecting this. The Apple Watch Series 8 only got released (alongside the Apple Watch Ultra) in September of this year, and what with Black Friday a week and a half away, the last thing we were expecting to see was a decent price reduction on the new model. But over at Amazon, you can get the Apple Watch 8, GPS, 41mm, down from $399 to $349, saving you $50 (opens in new tab).
It already sounds like the iPhone 15 Pro will destroy the iPhone 15
The iPhone has been rumoured to be getting a USB-C port for what feels like 20 years – but it's very likely that it'll finally happen next year. Thanks to new EU laws, Apple is required to switch to a universal charging port. But if new rumours are to be believed, the changeover might not be as simple as we thought.
Wow! This Cricut Joy Black Friday deal is a genuine money-saver
The Cricut Joy is this year's must-have cutting machine, and this 'Ultimate Gift Bundle' offers the compact craft device for much less. The Cricut Joy does everything you need from a cutting machine, including card making, fabric cutting and gift designs, but it's bag-sized for easy storage and on-the-go crafting round a friend's house.
PS5 DualSense price plummets in early Black Friday deal
With the arrival of Black Friday deals, we're seeing some fantastic gaming discounts on the most popular products. Right now, Playstation fans can grab a fantastic deal from Amazon where the Midnight Black DualSense pad is discounted from £59.99 down to just £39.99 (opens in new tab) – the lowest price we've ever seen on this item.
Rare Adobe Black Friday deal returns for a limited time only
Adobe's getting the Black Friday party started early, with a mega deal on its popular Creative Cloud suite. Black Friday is almost upon us, but software giant Adobe has kicked things off early with a mega deal that cuts 40% off the price of it's popular Creative Cloud suite (opens in new tab) for anyone living in the UK and Europe. In the States it's not quite as much, with 25% knocked off the price (opens in new tab)– still a saving of $120 over the year.
