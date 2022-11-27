Live coverage: Broncos down 10-3 to Panthers in second quarter

The Denver Broncos start a two-game road swing on Sunday. On the first stop they visit the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

Second quarter

Broncos forced to punt again and the Panthers will have a chance before halftime.

Carolina calls another timeout heading into third-and-5 at the Denver 30 with 1:09 left. If the Broncos convert this third down, they still have 3 of their own timeouts and will have been aided by two from the Panthers. https://t.co/MjhYVqP5r5 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) November 27, 2022

And it stands. Panthers ball. A disaster.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 27, 2022

Oh boy. They call a fumble on the field after a strip sack by Burns on Wilson. It's under review.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 27, 2022

Latavius Murray with the #Broncos ' longest run of the season, a 52-yard gain.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 27, 2022

Pat Surtain with a third-down PBU to force a Carolina FG attempt.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) November 27, 2022

#Broncos need one yard on third down and lose three. Have to settle for a field goal to make it 7-3.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 27, 2022

McManus is good from 27 yards.

Broncos offense stalls and Denver ready to attempt a FG.

But the Panthers fumble the punt return and the Broncos have the ball again.

And the Broncos will punt once again.

Wilson is sacked for the first time in the game.

First quarter

Sam Darnold, off a play-action fake and with pressure in his face, finds Moore for a 5-yard touchdown to give the Panthers the lead. Darnold is 5-of-8 for 54 yards and a score.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) November 27, 2022

Panthers run a fake punt and pick up the first down.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 27, 2022

Panthers pull out a fake punt and keep the ball.

Another punt coming for the Broncos.

Panthers go backwards and the Broncos force another punt.

Broncos go three and out on their first offensive possession.

Nearly a safety on a completion to Washington. #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 27, 2022

Broncos give up a first down but force a punt after that. Broncos will get their first chance on offense.

#Broncos win the toss and defer.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 27, 2022

Pregame

Not exactly a great crowd in Carolina 15 minutes before kick. But we shall football nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/K3TSSsH5Ji — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 27, 2022

About that time! #DENvsCAR pic.twitter.com/6iZ91CrFJ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 27, 2022

👀 our inactives for #DENvsCAR » https://t.co/CF79NKlM5w pic.twitter.com/6yLuJd6GrO — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 27, 2022

Rain or shine 🌧 #DENvsCAR 📸's » https://t.co/KMd58nv54n pic.twitter.com/52T8dGiVlR — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 27, 2022