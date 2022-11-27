Read full article on original website
‘Route 91 Bandit,' Suspected New England Bank Robber, Arrested in Conn.
A man suspected in a monthslong string of bank robberies across New England was arrested Thursday in Connecticut, federal authorities said. Taylor Dziczek, who'd been dubbed "The Route 91 Bandit," has been under investigation over 14 bank and credit union robberies — and one attempted robbery — in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont dating back to September 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.
