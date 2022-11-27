ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Pickerington Central makes Reynoldsburg walk the plank

Pickerington Central rolled past Reynoldsburg for a comfortable 67-36 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Reynoldsburg and Pickerington Central played in a 56-53 game on January 13, 2022. For more, click here.
Bucyrus can't hang with Vanlue

Vanlue called "game" in the waning moments of a 79-67 defeat of Bucyrus in Ohio boys basketball on December 1. The first quarter gave Vanlue a 21-16 lead over Bucyrus.
Columbus St. Francis DeSales takes victory lap past Columbus Northland

Columbus St. Francis DeSales stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 50-26 win over Columbus Northland in Ohio girls basketball action on December 1. Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus Northland faced off on February 11, 2021 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School. For more, click here.
Zanesville Maysville survives taut tilt with Crooksville

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Zanesville Maysville didn't mind, dispatching Crooksville 49-43 at Zanesville Maysville High on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Crooksville and Zanesville Maysville squared off with January 26, 2022 at Crooksville High School...
Circleville finally dismisses Frankfort Adena in spectacular fashion

It was one for the ages as Circleville simply refused to fall to Frankfort Adena in registering a 73-62 overtime in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 1. Last season, Circleville and Frankfort Adena faced off on December 1, 2021 at Circleville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Thornville Sheridan engulfs Duncan Falls Philo in point barrage

Thornville Sheridan delivered all the smoke to disorient Duncan Falls Philo and flew away with a 60-29 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on November 30. Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Duncan Falls Philo squared off with February 3, 2021 at Duncan Falls Philo High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Jackson sinks Washington Court House Washington with solid showing

Jackson put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Washington Court House Washington in a 46-34 decision for an Ohio girls basketball victory on November 30. Last season, Jackson and Washington Court House Washington squared off with January 8, 2022 at Washington Court House Washington High School last season. For more, click here.
Mt. Vernon escapes close call with Johnstown

Mighty close, mighty fine, Mt. Vernon wore a victory shine after clipping Johnstown 55-53 on November 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon moved in front of Johnstown 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
Warsaw River View nips Coshocton in taut scare

Warsaw River View edged Coshocton 54-50 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Warsaw River View and Coshocton faced off on January 26, 2022 at Warsaw River View High School. For more, click here.
Springfield Greenon smashes through London Madison-Plains

Springfield Greenon dismissed London Madison-Plains by a 58-14 count in Ohio girls basketball on November 30. The last time Springfield Greenon and London Madison-Plains played in a 65-31 game on December 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
John "Jack" Vesper

John “Jack” Vesper, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at The Good Shepherd in Ashland, Ohio, after battling Parkinson’s disease and ultimately dementia. He was 79 years old. Jack was born February 19, 1943, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Jack and Irene (Davis) Vesper.
Fourth-quarter surge sends Madison past Clear Fork

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison made shots when it mattered most. Jayden Jeffries and Seven Allen combined for 12 points during a game-closing 16-2 run as the Rams pulled away for a 58-42 win over Clear Fork on Tuesday at Madison Middle School. GALLERY: Madison 58, Clear Fork 42. Madison...
GOAL Digital Academy announces honor roll for Mansfield and Galion students

MANSFIELD — GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students. There is no GOAL student profile. Our students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating. Others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some of our students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning. Still, others have families they are supporting as they complete high school, so they choose GOAL for our flexibility.
