Drake Reveals The Artist He's Listened To Most In 2022
Drake has revealed the artist he’s listened to most in 2022. With Spotify unveiling its 2022 Wrapped feature on Wednesday (November 30), Drizzy took to his Instagram Stories to reveal 2Pac was his most-played artist of the year on the streaming platform. The OVO Sound boss listened to ‘Pac...
Drake, Kanye West & The Weeknd Among Spotify’s Most Streamed Artists Of 2022
Drake, Kanye West and The Weeknd are just some of the names amongst a group of heavy hitters that have landed on Spotify’s 2022 most-streamed artists list for the U.S. The No.1 spot goes to Drake, with Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Ye and The Weeknd right behind him. As for most streamed male artists in the country, the 6 God once again comes out on top with Bad Bunny, Kanye West, The Weeknd and the late Juice WRLD filling out the Top 5.
DJ Khaled Recreates Air Jordan Jumpman Logo In Front Of Eiffel Tower: 'Air Khaled'
DJ Khaled’s new Air Jordan collaboration is finally out, and he recently paid tribute to the brand by recreating their iconic “Jumpman” logo. The We The Best boss jumped on Instagram on Tuesday (November 29) to share a series of pictures from his trip to Paris, France, and one of the first clips shows Khaled imitating the legendary Michael Jordan.
Ice Spice Would Love To Hear Nicki Minaj On ‘Munch’: ‘She Would Eat That Shit Up’
Ice Spice has revealed she wants to get in the studio with Nicki Minaj, and she wouldn’t mind it being for a remix of her breakout hit single “Munch (Feelin’ U).”. The Bronx rapper sat down for a special conversation with Erykah Badu and her daughter Puma Curry for Interview Magazine, and mentioned Nicki was one of her inspirations alongside Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown and Remy Ma.
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Deal Upon Prison Release
Gucci Mane is looking to give B.G. a warm welcome once the former Cash Money rapper is released from prison. Following reports that B.G. (real name Christopher Dorsey) is set to be freed in “a few weeks,” Birdman allegedly revealed in a recent Instagram Live, rumors circulated on Tuesday (November 29) that the former Hot Boys member had been let out early.
Kanye West Storms Off Podcast After Interviewer Defends Jewish People
Kanye West recently stormed off a podcast after the interviewer defended Jewish people during their conversation. Ye appeared on the Timcast IRL podcast on Monday (November 28) alongside Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and white supremacist Milo Yiannopoulos — who are both working on his 2024 presidential campaign — where they discussed the backlash to the rapper’s anti-Semitic comments.
Juice WRLD's Cousin Accuses Rapper's Girlfriend & Label Of 'Manipulating' Him Prior To Death
Juice WRLD’s cousin has called out the late rapper’s ex-girlfriend and record label for allegedly “controlling” and “manipulating” him prior to his death. Millz, who runs the Instagram account The Abyss Brand, posted a series of messages on Tuesday (November 30) accusing Juice’s partner, Ally Lotti, and label of driving a wedge between the Chicago rapper and his close friends while exploiting him for his musical success with little concern for his wellbeing.
Jermaine Dupri Agonizes Over Label Bosses Who ‘Ain’t Never Made No Records’
Jermaine Dupri isn’t too happy with some of the recent hires for executive positions at record labels and he’s let his frustrations be known. With a highly decorated resumé which includes 12 Grammy nominations, perhaps the So So Def mogul feels slighted by others getting the nod over him or he just feels they’re undeserving of the job in the first place.
Iggy Azalea Has Major Complications Following Back Surgery
Iggy Azalea has revealed she’s been having a very difficult time recovering following a surgery she underwent to fix some back issues she had. The Australian native jumped on Twitter on Monday (November 28) to talk to her fans about her health issues in a series of tweets, explaining the surgery meant she was unable to walk for about three weeks. According to Iggy, she was supposed to fly back to her homeland to film a movie when her troubles began.
Nas & 21 Savage Team Up On New Song 'One Mic, One Gun' Following 'Relevancy' Debate: Listen
Nas and 21 Savage have joined forces on a new song following the Slaughter Gang rapper’s controversial comments about Nas’ relevancy. Released late Tuesday (November 29), “One Mic, One Gun,” finds the two Grammy-winning MCs putting on a public display of unity while bridging a wider generational gap within Hip Hop.
Boosie Badazz On Nas 'Relevancy' Debate: 'Half Of [His Fans] Are Dead!'
Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate involving Nas‘ “relevancy,” and said the Queens legend is “relevant to his fans.”. Boosie’s comments on VLADTV were spurred by claims made by 21 Savage on Clubhouse where he said he didn’t “feel” that Nas was “relevant” in rap. An argument ensued in the chatroom, and once things settled down the Slaughter Gang boss claimed the King’s Disease hitmaker isn’t relevant today, but has a “loyal” fan base and makes good music still.
Metro Boomin Announces Album Features Through Custom-Made Comic Book Covers
Metro Boomin is using custom-made comic book covers to announce the features of his upcoming second studio album Heroes & Villians. The St. Louis, Missouri native hopped on Instagram on Thursday (December 1) to give fans a chance to guess which of his features are a hero or a villain with their respective covers. The first feature revealed was Young Nudy with his face covered by his dreads while holding a gun and saying: “Give me more shooters I need it!”
Lizzo Thinks Black Artists Don’t Achieve Mainstream Success Due To Genre Labels
Lizzo has said she doesn’t believe Black artists achieve the same mainstream success as white artists, and that genre labels are fully to blame. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker opened up about her new documentary Love, Lizzo, and noted the criticism she’s faced over the years for not making “Black enough” music as a pop star.
GloRilla: Video Of Rapper Working Fast Food Job Before Fame Goes Viral
GloRilla — like most rappers — had to start somewhere before achieving the fame she has now, and a video of her working a fast food job in the past has now gone viral. On Wednesday (November 30), a TikTok user shared the clip of Big Glo donning a headset and taking orders from customers while having a live stream of some sort. In the clip, GloRilla makes the best of her time at work chatting it up with people.
50 Cent's Business Acumen Helped G-Unit Sneakers Challenge Air Jordan, Says Reebok CEO
50 Cent and his G-Unit sneakers were a serious challenge to Nike and the Air Jordan brand, according to comments recently made by Reebok CEO, Todd Krinsky. On the latest episode of The Complex Sneakers Podcast, Krinsky spoke about signing 50 Cent in 2003, right after missing out on LeBron James, who joined Nike. Reebok made a huge statement with the signing as JAY-Z also joined the fray, and sales went up afterward, especially with 50’s legendary G-Unit sneakers.
NBA YoungBoy’s Sister Warns Stalker After She Shows Up To His House Bearing Gifts
NBA YoungBoy has been on the receiving end of some unwanted attention from a woman who stopped by his house unannounced — and his sister is not pleased. The rapper’s younger sister, singer Teelee, recently shared a photo of what appeared to be a screenshot from a surveillance camera. The image showed a woman standing in front of a building, presumably at the entrance, holding a bouquet of flowers and a plastic shopping bag.
Snoop Dogg’s Family Models Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Clothing Line
Snoop Dogg and his family have been tapped up to appear in a new campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, modeling the line’s newest loungewear collection. The SKIMS Holiday Campaign finds Snoop, his wife Shante Broadus, their sons Cordé and Cordell and their daughter Cori all sporting the clothing line’s signature Cozy Collection. The campaign also features Snoop Dogg and Shante’s five grandchildren – Cordé and Cordell children; and Cori’s fiancé Wayne Deuce.
DJ Khaled's Producer Comments Spark Backlash From Hit-Boy, Cardo & More
DJ Khaled has come under fire for comments he made on Hot 97 back in 2015 regarding how Hip Hop production has changed for the worse with the introduction of various digital software. “Producing changed. They made Logic, they made Fruity Loops,” Khaled said at the time. “It’s called: too...
Diddy Shows Off British Accent After Giggs Teaches Him UK Slang
Diddy was recently his with the UK vibes when Giggs taught him a few slang terms from his native land after the two were seen hanging out. A clip of the meeting surfaced on Diddy’s Instagram Story on Sunday (November 27) and showed the Bad Boy Records mogul puffing away on a joint as the UK rapper was giving him a crash course on the slang terms.
Lil Nas X Equals Post Malone & Swae Lee’s Historic Chart Record
Lil Nas X keeps the record-breaking moments coming, this time equalling a mammoth chart feat recently set by Post Malone and Swae Lee. Earlier this month, Posty and the Rae Sremmurd star made history when their joint single “Sunflower” became the highest charting single in US RIAA history.
