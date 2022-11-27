Drake, Kanye West and The Weeknd are just some of the names amongst a group of heavy hitters that have landed on Spotify’s 2022 most-streamed artists list for the U.S. The No.1 spot goes to Drake, with Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Ye and The Weeknd right behind him. As for most streamed male artists in the country, the 6 God once again comes out on top with Bad Bunny, Kanye West, The Weeknd and the late Juice WRLD filling out the Top 5.

