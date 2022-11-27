ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS News

Authorities arrest pursuit suspect hiding underneath Maywood carport

Authorities were in a brief pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday night. Law enforcement began chasing the vehicle near Huntington Park. It crossed a few jurisdictions before the suspect jumped out of the SUV in a Maywood neighborhood near East 61st Street and Wilcox Avenue. The suspect ran through several...
MAYWOOD, NJ

