World Cup revenge on Ghanaian minds as Uruguay sweat
Uruguay stalwarts Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez are fighting for their World Cup survival while Ghana will have revenge on their minds on Friday. He was sent off but Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting spot kick and Uruguay then won the penalty shoot-out to prevent Ghana becoming the first ever African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.
Messi to Force Another Win? – Argentina vs Poland Predictions and Best Odds
Argentina and Poland are both still scrambling for their tournament lives, with Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi both pushing their teams towards the last sixteen. See Last Word on Football’s predictions and the best odds for Argentina vs Poland. Argentina vs Poland – Predictions and Best Odds. Argentina...
Why is Germany Forward Leroy Sane Not Being Utilised by Hansi Flick?
Germany have experienced a topsy-turvy beginning to this World Cup campaign. A hotly contested draw with Spain is all well and good but that loss to Japan was quite the shock. Germany forward Leroy Sane has been left waiting in the wings for the most part, which is another surprise given Hansi Flick’s lack of attacking options.
Netherlands Predicted Lineup vs Qatar
The Netherlands look to win their group in the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they face hosts Qatar in their final group game on Tuesday. Last Word on Football predicts the Dutch side’s predicted lineup for the Group A game against Qatar. Netherlands Predicted Lineup vs Qatar. How Netherlands...
Wales Predicted Lineup vs England for Group B Clash
Wales sit at the bottom of their World Cup group with only 1 point to their name. They face fierce rivals England next and hope to win this game to secure a place in the Round of 16. Last Word on Sports predicts the Welsh Football Team’s lineup and looks at their recent form heading into this fixture.
France Predicted Lineup vs Tunisia
France aim to cap off a perfect Qatar World Cup group stage with a win over Tunisia on Wednesday. Last Word on Football predicts the French lineup for their Group D clash against Tunisia. France Predicted Lineup vs Tunisia. How France Have Lined-up Recently. France have been able to finally...
Last Word SC Radio: USMNT Iran Instant Reaction Podcast
PODCAST – What’s up Internet?! The United States Men’s National Team has beaten Iran and made it out of the Group! Ed, Sean, and Matt get together an hour after full-time to bask in the accompaniment. We analyze the match from multiple angles and look ahead to the Netherlands on Saturday in the Round of 16. Relive ups, downs, and relief with this USMNT Iran instant reaction pod.
Australia Predicted Lineup vs Denmark in Group D Finale
With qualification still on the line for both nations, this is the most important game in Group D so far. The second-placed team have the advantage going into the match as they are on three points, while the opposition currently only has a single point so far. How will Australia line up when they only need a draw to qualify?
Canada Predicted Lineup vs Morocco as the Maple Leafs Fight for Pride
Les Rouges are out of the World Cup after two consecutive defeats, with a match against Morocco to fight for their pride, more than anything. See Last Word on Football’s Canada predicted lineup for the last match in World Cup Group F. Canada Predicted Lineup vs Morocco. How Canada...
Start Sane? Germany Predicted Lineup vs Costa Rica in Group E Showdown
Group E slams to a close with Germany vs Costa Rica and Spain vs Japan, as not side is certain of qualification yet. Take a look at the Germany predicted lineup as Hansi Flick’s side takes on a stubborn Costa Rica side. Germany Predicted Lineup vs Costa Rica. How...
USA Desperate for a Win – World Cup Group B Final Day Qualification
Group B is one of the closest groups in the World Cup 2022, with every team technically having the opportunity to qualify to the next stage of the competition. Find out how the USA, England, Wales and Iran can secure World Cup Group B qualification. World Cup Group B Qualification.
Pakistan v England: first Test, day two – live
Over-by-over report: What will day two hold in store after the record-breaking start to this series? Find out with our writers
Player Profile: Stephen Eustáquio, the Defensive Midfielder
PREVIEW – Stephen Eustáquio of FC Porto blossomed into the professional soccer scene in Europe. He is also one of the few CanMNT players who did not play in MLS/CPL and went straight into Europe. Eustáquio, the CanMNT’s tactical midfielder, plays for FC Porto in Portugal right now. He was probably Canada’s best player in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and is an important piece to Canada.
Eduard Streltsov – The Greatest European Footballer Never to Play in World Cup
Pele, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane…. It’s a never-ending list when talking about the greatest there is to play the beautiful game of football. In between all these star-studded names, quite a few get left off. And a few have been forgotten in the sands of time. Eduard Streltsov is one such name that often fails to get mentioned while talking about the greatest to play the game. A player once compared to the Brazilian legend Pele himself, Streltsov was dubbed the Russian Pele owing to the sheer brilliance with which he played the game.
World Cup Predictions for Round Three – Ghana and Saudi Arabia to Qualify
Dan Hepburn: 0-2 This is a big game in group A. With the Netherlands sure to be well-fancied to beat Qatar, it’s likely to decide who joins them in the knockout stages. Senegal haven’t looked at their best yet whilst Ecuador have had a positive start to their World Cup campaign, the South American side could well be more up for this one.
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia Predictions and Best Odds for November 30
Group C is quite the mess of names with it all to play for as we enter the final set of group games. The third and fourth-placed sides play with one side needing a miracle to qualify and the other needing a positive result to finish above Argentina or Poland.
