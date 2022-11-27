Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Related
Tracking the numbers: Hampton Roads Sanitation District sees rise in COVID-19, flu cases in wastewater
NORFOLK, Va. — For two years, scientists at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District have had their eyes on COVID-19. “It’s a pooled community sample," Environmental Scientist Raul Gonzalez said. "So with just a few samples, we can test the entire region.”. Now, they’re tracking another virus through...
Families suing Airbnb over carbon monoxide deaths
Families of the three travelers who died at a Mexico City Airbnb last month, including two from Virginia Beach, are suing the company
WBTM
Sen. Kaine Suggests an Approach to Help Prevent Mass Shootings
Virginia has been hit hard recently with two tragic mass shootings. The first at the University of Virginia that killed three football players and the second at a Walmart in Chesapeake that killed six. Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine noted yesterday that there was a similarity between the two shootings...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad
Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
13newsnow.com
Mother-daughter nursing duo at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital lift each other up
NORFOLK, Va. — Mirna Medina-Gonzalez and Maxine Morales are both nurses at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. But they’re more than just coworkers - they’re also a mother, daughter duo. "What do they call you?" Medina-Gonzalez jokingly asked her daughter, as the two clasped hands. "Mini-me," Morales said...
Gunshot victim walks into Portsmouth hospital
According to dispatch, police received a call of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:53 p.m. at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Guns, not mental illness, at heart of America’s terror
Researchers and policymakers know the ways to reduce gun violence and needless murders across the country. They include disarming domestic abusers, banning so-called “weapons of war” that allow attackers to keep firing without reloading and requiring background checks for all gun sales. Studies and reporting from The Washington Post, the Center for American Progress and […] The post Guns, not mental illness, at heart of America’s terror appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
“My mom was my number one supporter.” Daughter shares story after losing mom to domestic violence
Valerie McElroy, 58, a loving mom of two is remembered for always pouring into others.
Protecting your home and family from intruders
"Lock your doors. Don't leave anything of value in your vehicle," said former Norfolk Police Chief, and WTKR’s Law Enforcement Analyst, Larry Boone.
Chesapeake Walmart to be closed for 'foreseeable future,' CEO says
On Tuesday, Walmart released more details about victims killed in the Nov. 22 mass shooting at its location on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake.
Former Walmart employee warned management of shooter’s behavior
The employee, who asked to remain anonymous throughout the investigation, began working at the store in August 2019. She worked under the shooter for almost a year, before she quit last May.
Walmart details plans to support families of victims, employees following mass shooting at Chesapeake store
A week following a deadly mass shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, the company released details of how they plan to support victims families and survivors.
13newsnow.com
'Singled out, and treated differently' | Attorneys meet in courtroom for first time over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx
NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys representing the Downtown Norfolk nightclub Scotty Quixx sought a preliminary injunction over the city's revocation of their special exception permit. This comes weeks after the nightclub's ownership formally filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming damages from lost sales, reputation and inventory.
wfirnews.com
Kaine: red flags may have been missed with mass shootings
The Red flags that were missed at UVA, in Chesapeake and at a Colorado Springs night club – shooters who have possible mental health issues but were never flagged. What one Virginia US Senator says may have to be tweaked. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano.
3 Things to Do This Week: November 28-December 4
3 Things to Do This Week in Hampton Roads, events including Dirty Dancing live, Suffolk festival of lights, Chesapeake Christmas Parade
Norfolk makes strides with New Jersey-based crime intervention group
Norfolk’s Young Terrace neighborhood is where the Newark Community Street Team has been working with grassroots groups to tailor their intervention strategies for at-risk youth.
WAVY News 10
Choosing your 2023 Medicare plan
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Sheryl Abbott and Kat Williams from Humana Healthcare break down what you need to know about choosing your 2023 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs through Dec. 7. Humana Healthcare Company. 5802 East Virginia Beach Blvd. Suite 120, Norfolk. 757-448-4900. sabbott@humana.com. This segment of The Hampton...
Bayside High in Virginia Beach placed on brief lockdown amid unsubstantiated report of threat against school
Bayside High School was put on brief internal lockdown Wednesday morning after officials received a threat against the school.
Teacher at Virginia Beach daycare fired after slapping child
A teacher at KinderCare in Virginia Beach has been terminated after another teacher saw them slap an infant on a changing table.
Chesapeake police looking into social media account that has similarities to Walmart shooter
ocial media posts from a "31-year-old who works at Walmart," who was "harassed" by fellow employees and had a cell phone hacked have some believing the account belongs to the Walmart shooter.
