Norfolk, VA

WBTM

Sen. Kaine Suggests an Approach to Help Prevent Mass Shootings

Virginia has been hit hard recently with two tragic mass shootings. The first at the University of Virginia that killed three football players and the second at a Walmart in Chesapeake that killed six. Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine noted yesterday that there was a similarity between the two shootings...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday ad

Virginia Beach family featured in JCPenney holiday …. Chesapeake police looks social media account that …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Tractor-trailer hauling food catches on fire in Virginia …. Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Mercury

Guns, not mental illness, at heart of America’s terror

Researchers and policymakers know the ways to reduce gun violence and needless murders across the country. They include disarming domestic abusers, banning so-called “weapons of war” that allow attackers to keep firing without reloading and requiring background checks for all gun sales.    Studies and reporting from The Washington Post, the Center for American Progress and […] The post Guns, not mental illness, at heart of America’s terror  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13newsnow.com

'Singled out, and treated differently' | Attorneys meet in courtroom for first time over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys representing the Downtown Norfolk nightclub Scotty Quixx sought a preliminary injunction over the city's revocation of their special exception permit. This comes weeks after the nightclub's ownership formally filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming damages from lost sales, reputation and inventory.
NORFOLK, VA
wfirnews.com

Kaine: red flags may have been missed with mass shootings

The Red flags that were missed at UVA, in Chesapeake and at a Colorado Springs night club – shooters who have possible mental health issues but were never flagged. What one Virginia US Senator says may have to be tweaked. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Choosing your 2023 Medicare plan

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Sheryl Abbott and Kat Williams from Humana Healthcare break down what you need to know about choosing your 2023 Medicare plan. The annual enrollment period runs through Dec. 7. Humana Healthcare Company. 5802 East Virginia Beach Blvd. Suite 120, Norfolk. 757-448-4900. sabbott@humana.com. This segment of The Hampton...
NORFOLK, VA

