Mizzou fires women's volleyball coach Josh Taylor after two straight losing seasons

University of Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier said Thursday night was “the first time we literally played our guts out this season,” but the effort wasn’t enough. The Hurricanes turned the ball over 28 times, committed 26 fouls and lost 76-64 at home to the 17th-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO