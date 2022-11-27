I knew this past summer there would be a glut of apples come fall when first one, then two, then three, big fruit laden branches loudly cracked and broke off from the main trunk of the Delicious tree near the storage shed. In more than 45 years of growing fruit trees I have never had one “self-prune” itself due to the large number of fruits hanging from its branches. This past spring I sent my kids pictures...

