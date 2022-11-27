Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes always struggled to get along. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes has an interesting history with Kandi Burruss. In fact, they actually clashed during NeNe’s last season on the show. NeNe took to her YouTube channel to vent about her frustrations. She felt like she was being treated unfairly behind the scenes. And when she said that only one person from RHOA was able to truly get their own show, Kandi thought NeNe was coming for her. So they got into it at the reunion. And although it was a lot of tension between them at that time, Kandi still put the drama aside after Gregg Leakes passed away. She showed support and it seemed as if she and NeNe were moving past their issues.

10 HOURS AGO