Mia Thornton is Thankful for Backlash from RHOP Fans?
Mia Thornton has been receiving backlash for her feud with Wendy Osefo. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton is currently in the hot seat with the fan base. Things really escalated between her and Wendy Osefo. Although the two women clashed during the previous season, no one anticipated that things would eventually become violent. But that is exactly what happened when the ladies went to Miami. Mia planned the trip. And since she is friends with former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” husband Peter Thomas, she decided the women would have dinner at Bar One. However, things went left after Peter told Mia that he has “beef” with Wendy over a business deal that never actually happened.
Peter Thomas Claps Back at Backlash from RHOP Fans + Talks Fallout with Wendy Osefo
Peter Thomas has gotten himself involved in RHOP drama. “Real Housewives of Potomac” fans have a lot to say about the recent episodes. Interestingly enough, Peter Thomas has gotten himself caught up in some of the drama. As we recently reported, things got really ugly between Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton. Mia planned a cast trip to Miami. And she got Peter to agree to have the ladies have dinner there on their first night. She described Peter as a close friend to her and Gordon Thornton. So she didn’t mind confronting Wendy after Peter said he had beef with her over a failed business deal. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” husband believes Wendy held up their Nigerian lounge collaboration.
Kandi Burruss Was Surprised By Interaction with NeNe Leakes at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes always struggled to get along. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes has an interesting history with Kandi Burruss. In fact, they actually clashed during NeNe’s last season on the show. NeNe took to her YouTube channel to vent about her frustrations. She felt like she was being treated unfairly behind the scenes. And when she said that only one person from RHOA was able to truly get their own show, Kandi thought NeNe was coming for her. So they got into it at the reunion. And although it was a lot of tension between them at that time, Kandi still put the drama aside after Gregg Leakes passed away. She showed support and it seemed as if she and NeNe were moving past their issues.
LAMH News: Miss Van Responds to Destiny Payton Saying She is Owed an Apology
Destiny Payton’s MaDonni reopening drama with Melody Shari had LAMH fans talking. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Destiny Payton didn’t anticipate that she’d have such a major fallout with Melody Shari. However, the former close friends started to clash after their controversial divorces. Interestingly enough, Melody and Destiny supported each other after their marriages fell apart. There were times when Destiny would even check Martell for his explosive treatment of Melody. This didn’t sit well with Martell. And he clapped back at Destiny by telling her that her mouth is the reason why her marriage to La’Berrick Williams didn’t work out. Regardless, Martell and Destiny were able to maintain their friendship although Destiny didn’t have the same luck with Melody.
‘Black Ink Crew’ Drama: Ceaser Goes All the Way off on Tatti
Ceaser struggled in business before his “Black Ink Crew” departure. “Black Ink Crew” Ceaser was booted from the show after he was accused of abusing a dog in the security footage leaked. He later alleged that his ex-girlfriend leaked it. However, none of this mattered to those in charge. And Ceaser was still removed despite filming scenes for the current season. Interestingly enough, producers are still showing what led up to his departure. Before his exit, Ceaser was having some growing pains as a businessman. He’s lost a lot of artists and friends over the years. In fact, Ceaser is known for firing anyone he thinks isn’t loyal. On the current season, he clashed with Rok and Krystal because they started their own shop behind his back.
‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Tatti is Fed Up + Bux Continues to Claim Innocence
On the recent episode of “Black Ink Crew,” Rok and Krystal confirm their decision to the rest of the group. While they are excited to run Black Ink New Jersey, Tatti can’t help but feel slighted. She feels like she’s been loyal to Ceaser much longer than the people he promoted over her. And she’s been asking him to allow her to open a Black Ink Long Island for years. But he never took her seriously. She’s running out of patience.
‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: Nova Follows Her Heart + Sam Landry is Defeated
After seven seasons, “Queen Sugar” comes to an end. But before it does, the Bordelon family makes one final push to get their land back. They receive help to finally one-up Sam Landry from an unexpected source, his nephew Jacob Boudreaux. Meanwhile, Darla and Ralph Angel hit a...
