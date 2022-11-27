TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The bulk of the rain, and all of the active storms, have moved southeast of the region. Scattered clouds will break as the night goes on as dry air advances from the northwest. We will also feel temperatures and moisture levels falling later tonight, with readings dropping through the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows will be slightly below average in the low 40s north of upper 40s southeast. Sunshine will appear through patchy clouds Thursday with a less-humid feel as highs recover to the mid to upper 60s. Breezes will be from the north will decrease later in the afternoon. The cold spell will be brief, as winds by Friday will become easterly and moisture levels will ramp up over the weekend. This will be the start of another extended streak of warmer-than-average conditions for the region that spans most of next week.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO