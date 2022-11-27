Read full article on original website
wtxl.com
Wednesday evening First To Know forecast (11/30/2022)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The bulk of the rain, and all of the active storms, have moved southeast of the region. Scattered clouds will break as the night goes on as dry air advances from the northwest. We will also feel temperatures and moisture levels falling later tonight, with readings dropping through the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows will be slightly below average in the low 40s north of upper 40s southeast. Sunshine will appear through patchy clouds Thursday with a less-humid feel as highs recover to the mid to upper 60s. Breezes will be from the north will decrease later in the afternoon. The cold spell will be brief, as winds by Friday will become easterly and moisture levels will ramp up over the weekend. This will be the start of another extended streak of warmer-than-average conditions for the region that spans most of next week.
wtxl.com
Severe storms and an isolated tornado more likely Wednesday
TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday's severe storm chances have increased across parts of South Georgia and the Big Bend. The Storm Prediction Center has now given a 'slight' risk of severe weather for areas west of the line from Apalachicola to Moultrie. These areas are likely to see a...
wtxl.com
Patchy, dense fog Tuesday morning, stormy Wednesday afternoon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Patchy, dense fog is makes driving to work or school Tuesday a little more difficult. Some areas of fog will reduce visibility to less than a mile at times. As fog mixes out Tuesday afternoon, a few clouds will mix in with sunshine with humidity...
wtxl.com
Monday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/28/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are forecast to remain quiet over the next upcoming week in the Atlantic basin. This is further supported by the National Hurricane Center's latest outlook which indicates no new tropical developments are expected over the next five days. The final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is just two days away on November 30th! Although tropical storms may form outside of hurricane season, it is typically not something we'll have to worry about until next summer.
thetallahassee100.com
Coldest day on record was 123 years ago
Blizzards and artic cold are not uncommon in February, but they rarely reach Florida. The Great Blizzards of 1899 changed that. The blizzard, also known as The Snow King, stretched from Canada all the way to Florida dumping snow along the way. While Tallahassee only received an inch of snow, that didn’t stop the city officials from having a snowball fight on the steps of the stairs of the state capital building. Most noteworthy for Tallahassee, however, was the cold.
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Sunday, November 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Josh Green lets you know what to expect for the work week ahead. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
WCTV
Farm Share food drive canceled due to severe weather
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Farm Share has canceled its food distribution scheduled on Wednesday, November 30. The drive was expected to take place at Carters Corner on 1349 E Lafayette Street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WCTV
Tallahassee store robbed Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
Seminole Street Vault makes its debut in the Capital City this weekend
This Sunday, instead of cars driving, you'll see pole vaulters sprinting their way down the runway before launching themselves over the crossbar.
floridahsfootball.com
Game times officially set for FHSAA State Championships in Tallahassee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association has posted the game times for the four upcoming state championship games for next week that will take place in Tallahassee at Gene Cox Stadium. The Class 1M State Championship will kick things off on the slate on Thursday, December...
Free seasonal festivities set to return in Tallahassee
In celebration of the holiday season, the City of Tallahassee is set to have several holiday festivities return throughout December.
wtxl.com
Florida High football preps for state semifinals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One high school football program busy prepping for a semifinal matchup later this week, are the Noles from Florida High, who are one of just two teams left standing in the big bend. On Friday night, the Noles will look to remain unbeaten as they...
FDLE issues Purple Alert for missing man of Tallahassee
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Purple Alert Tuesday morning for a missing man who is a resident of Leon County.
Crash involving tractor trailer on I-10 in Gadsden County
A crash involving a tractor trailer has occurred on Interstate 10 East at Exit 192 in Gadsden County, blocking the left lane.
Picking your own fruit at a local satsuma grove
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County satsuma farmer invited the public into her backyard Saturday to pick fruit straight from her grove. This is the second year Sellers Satsumas has hosted its annual farm day. Jessica Milam owns and operates the north Jackson County grove. She said she has a lot of people […]
Two punished following Sneads/Blounstown fight
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – One Sneads and one Blountstown football player have been removed from their respective team for their role in a post-game altercation Friday night. Following Blountstown’s 49-14 region final victory over Sneads, a fight involving two players during the post-game handshake resulted in each team being immediately removed from the field. Reports […]
South Georgia officials address Valdosta High incident
Local South Georgia officials addressed the community following reports of an alleged active shooter incident at Valdosta High School on Wednesday.
WCTV
Christmas Connection Donation Center Now Open
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Christmas Connection opened its donation center Sunday in Tallahassee. The Christmas Connection - which is now in its 43rd year - helps to provide gifts, food, and necessities to struggling families each holiday season. More than 500 families in Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson, Madison, Franklin, and Wakulla...
WCTV
Tallahassee reaches 100th shooting this year
Giving back to the community, the Leon County Humane Society is asking for donations for their animals and all animals in need across the big bend. One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon. Chabad House FSU facing financial setback in...
thefamuanonline.com
Thanksgiving morphs into ‘friendsgiving’ for some
During the holiday season an empty campus can feel like a ghost town. With most students returning home for the break, it’s hard for those who stay in town to feel festive. Due to the university only closing for three days, students far from home feel nearly forced to surrender a Thanksgiving with their family.
