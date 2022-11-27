Where Michigan stands in updated On3 Consensus national team recruiting rankings

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan has jumped to No. 22 in the 2023 On3 Consensus National Team Recruiting Rankings board following the verbal commitment of Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.

Calhoun becomes the first cornerback to join the Wolverines this cycle. Ranked in the top 15 among all senior Ohio native prospects, per the On3 Consensus, chose Michigan over offers from Kentucky and Michigan State. Calhoun was a former pledge to both Cincinnati and West Virginia.

Calhoun first visited Ann Arbor for the Illinois game last week, one month after receiving an offer from Steve Clinkscale. He was in Columbus for the win over the Buckeyes and committed less than an hour following the fourth quarter finish.

“Brotherhood,” Calhoun told On3 Sports. “The way I was bonding with people that I didn’t even know. As soon as I met them, it was like I knew them for years, and how protective they are over each other. The way they are about their business on and off the field definitely stood out.”

Michigan 2023 Recruiting Class

Before the game on Saturday, the Wolverines still ranked in the top 25 in the country, but now enjoy seven four-star commits and 11 three-star commits. The addition of Calhoun brought Michigan to a total score of 88.859 which sits slightly below Michigan State at 88.979, Ole Miss at 89.049, and Louisville at 89.360.

Rounding out the 18-man class are On300 offensive tackle Evan Link, On300 EDGE Enow Etta, On300 running back Cole Cabana, On300 EDGE Collins Acheampong, On300 linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, On300 offensive lineman Nathan Efobi, consensus four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring, four-star tight end Deakon Tonielli, three-star wide receivers Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore, three-star defensive lineman Brooks Bahr, three-star running back Benjamin Hall, three-star EDGE Aymeric Koumba, three-star athlete Kendrick Bell, three-star linebacker Breeon Ishmail, three-star tight end Zack Marshall and three-star kicker Adam Samaha.

A number of 2023 targets remain on Michigan’s board, including five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, On300 cornerback Jyaire Hill, former Wisconsin defensive line commit Jamel Howard, current Wisconsin defensive line commit Roderick Pierce, On300 offensive tackle Spencer Fano, three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun, three-star athlete Jason Hewlett Jr., and three-star offensive tackle Taliafi Ta’ala.

2023 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

The Wolverines currently sit No. 4 in the Big Ten, trailing only Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan State.

1. Ohio State (4)

2. Penn State (13)

3. Michigan State (21)

4. Michigan (22)

5. Nebraska (30)

6. Iowa (31)

7. Northwestern (34)

8. Purdue (40)

9. Minnesota (48)

10. Illinois (53)

11. Maryland (54)

12. Wisconsin (57)

13. Rutgers (59)

14. Indiana (73)