Apple Insider
How to get older apps for iPhone that can't run iOS 16
If you have an older iPhone that still runs like a champ, but can't run iOS 16, all is not lost. Here's how to get an older version of the app you want, that will still work on your iPhone.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Series 8 accounted for half of smartwatch market in Q3 2022
The global smartwatch market grew in 2022, with Apple accounting for roughly half of overall shipments thanks to strong sales of the Apple Watch Series 8. The latest analysis from Counterpoint finds that Apple saw growth of 48% year-over-year thanks to strong sales of the Apple Watch Series 8 released in September. It accounted for approximately 56% of overall smartwatch shipments.
Apple Insider
Apple celebrates iPhone accessibility features in powerful new ad
"The Greatest" is a new Apple video spotlighting the many ways an iPhone can help with accessibility needs, ranging from voice control to Door Detection. A new 140-second long Apple video called "The Greatest" has been released on YouTube, showing a wide range of people using accessibility features. "At Apple,...
Apple Insider
Digital car keys can be shared between iPhone and Pixel users
Google released an update for Pixel phones that allow users to send and receive digital car keys to iPhone users. Apple first introduced digital car key support in iOS 13.6 and Pixel users can now share keys with iPhone users. Google says the cross-platform sharing feature will come to Android 12 in a later update.
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with crash detection improvements
Apple has released iOS 16.1.2 for iPhone only with important security fixes, improved compatibility with wireless carriers, and optimized Crash Detection for the iPhone 14 lineup. The iOS 16.1.2 update is available for the iPhone 8 and up, and it contains important security fixes that Apple will disclose on its...
Apple Insider
Skiers triggering false Crash Detection alerts on iPhone 14, Apple Watch
Emergency dispatchers near ski resorts are seeing an influx of Crash Detection alerts sent byiPhone and Apple Watches — and they want the skiers to leave them on. In October, we learned that...
Apple Insider
Eufy cameras upload content to the cloud without owners knowledge
A security researcher has discovered that Anker's Eufy security cameras send user images and information to the cloud without the owners' consent -- even if the user doesn't pay for a cloud subscription. Security consultant Paul Moore discovered that his Eufy Doorbell Dual was uploading data to the cloud, despite...
Apple Insider
Google brings AI testing app to Mac, probably by accident
Google has released its AI Test Kitchen iPadOS app onto the Mac App Store, but it is less likely to be the start of a new wave of apps, and more likely a mistake. Apple wants to make it as easy for developers to bring their iOS apps to the Mac, as it is for macOS users to get the converted iOS apps. Such apps that work on the Mac show up in a Mac App Store search, but the idea has not been an overwhelming success for Apple.
Apple Insider
Apple Pay set for South Korean launch on November 30
An ad for Apple Pay has started to circulate in South Korea, seemingly indicating that Apple's mobile payments platform will be available to use on November 30. Appearing on Twitter on Tuesday, a photograph of what appears to be the inside of a taxi taken by "@Tommyboiiiiii" shows a thin ad for Apple Pay. The ad states the date November 30, as well as Hyundai Card.
Apple Insider
Apple had its best sales ever in October in the Chinese market
New research claims that one in four smartphones sold in China during October 2022 was an iPhone, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max being the country's best-selling device. It was only in 2019 that Tim Cook warned of low iPhone sales in China. Since then, however, the iPhone has continually risen, Apple has at times been China's largest smartphone brand, and over half of all phones in the 2022 6:18 festival were iPhones.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Ultra: What it may look like, and what to expect in 2023
Rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup began in the middle of 2022. Despite the early start, they have been much more realistic than early iPhone 14 rumors. The generational jump for the iPhone 14 Pro was a little wider than others. Cameras were improved across the board, a new cutout for the sensor housing was introduced, and the display gained always-on capabilities.
Apple Insider
Apple Music Replay gets animated revamp for 2022
Apple Music has released its annual Replay feature, but for 2022, users' most-played tracks are shown in a new animation. It's still not quite on a part with Spotify's Wrapped feature, but Apple Music Replay does the same job of presenting each user with details of their year's listening. For 2022, though, the usual straight playlist has been joined by an animated guide to a user's musical highlights.
Apple Insider
Musicians aren't losing out from streaming music, UK regulator says
Early in 2022, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority commenced an investigation into the streaming music market, to determine if companies at the top of the food chain have too much power, and if artists and subscribers were being treated fairly. In November, the CMA has made its decision: Everything's fine.
Apple Insider
Japanese fashion house Wacko Maria reveals new Beats Flex collaboration
Apple's Beats Flex entry-level wireless earbuds will very soon be available in a limited leopard-print design made for Wacko Maria. Beats by Dre is continuing its partnering with worldwide celebrities and fashion brands, this time with Japan's Wacko Maria house. Intended to match Wacko Maria's Hawaiian-style shirts and clothing, the...
Apple Insider
How to cut off your ex from your Netflix account
You're never, ever getting back together with your ex. Here's how to cut off your ex or anyone else from your Netflix account with a brand new feature. On November 15, 2022, Netflix announced...
Apple Insider
New betas have Apple Silicon optimizations for Stable Diffusion AI art generator
According to an Apple engineer on the machine learning team, the newest beta updates formacOS Ventura, iOS 16, and iPadOS will improve performance for the Stable Diffusion AI art generating routines. Apple released macOS...
Apple Insider
Apple won't shut down App Store Connect for the holidays
Apple will keep app submissions in theApp Store open for developers during the holiday season. The company has traditionally closed the App Store to new app submissions and updates for some of the holiday...
Apple Insider
New Apple Card applicants get 5% cashback on iPhone, Mac, more
From now until Christmas Day, users who open up a newApple Card account will get a 5% Daily Cash payment on purchases from Apple, instead of the normal 3%. Apple has launched a holiday...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 1: $600 off Samsung 49-inch monitor, $5 off HomePod mini, 91% off Microsoft Office for Mac, more
Thursday's best deals include $350 off an M1 MacBook Air, Samsung T7 1TB SSD for $150, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starting from $460, and much more. Even though Cyber Monday is now past,...
