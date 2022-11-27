A woman who was out for a night of dancing with her brother was left with 13 bullet holes in her body after being wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, family say.Charlene Slaugh, 35, and her brother James Slaugh were preparing to leave Club Q on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, killing five and wounding 25 others, according to a GoFundme page set up by friends to support the family. Charlene was shot at least once in the abdomen and suffered a collapsed lung. She is recovering after undergoing surgery and faces a...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO