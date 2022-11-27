Read full article on original website
Dan
3d ago
Because we don’t enforce our laws. .. and cops don’t want to in fear of the personal safety of there own jobs and life. We are only reactionary now. Bad policy
2
‘I’d Like to See His Blood Drain Down the Gutter’: Wisconsin Man Charged with Threatening the Life of State’s Democratic Governor
A 52-year-old Wisconsin man is facing possible time behind bars for allegedly making threats against the state’s governor in a series of emails and social media posts. Michael Yaker was charged by federal authorities with two counts of using interstate commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person, specifically, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), charging documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Colorado Springs shooting suspect is grandson of GOP lawmaker who compared Jan. 6 to U.S. Revolution
Law enforcement officials continue their investigation into Saturday's shooting at the Club Q nightclub on November 21, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Saturday, November 19, a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead...
Denver Post Tells Lauren Boebert 'We're Looking At You' After Colorado Shooting
The newspaper's editorial board implored the extremist Republican to "stop the intolerance."
SFGate
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, multiple sources close to Voepel confirmed Monday. Sources close to Voepel told KCRA 3, the assemblyman has not had a relationship with the alleged shooter,...
Colorado Springs police tackled and handcuffed Club Q hero who stopped gunman: report
Minutes after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and wounding at least 17 others, officers rushed into the chaotic scene and forcefully detained the man who helped stop the shooting. Richard Fierro was at Club Q with his wife, daughter and her...
2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.
Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
AOL Corp
A Biden administration official is on leave after they were charged with stealing a Vera Bradley suitcase
A Biden administration official has been charged with felony theft and is facing prison time. Sam Brinton was accused of stealing a mother's Vera Bradley suitcase from an airport in Minnesota. Brinton works at the US Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy. A Biden administration official has been charged...
Georgia Man Recorded At Elections Booths, Slapped Voter, Police Say. Now, He Faces Charges.
A Georgia man who police say recorded video of a voting machine on the midterm election day and slapped a voter when he was asked to leave has been arrested, Radar has learned.According to police, Jesse Hunt acted aggressively toward poll worker at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton. The poll manager, Kaylee Faulkner, reportedly saw Hunt walk into the library, vote, then start recording on his phone, which is illegal in Georgia.“We had a voter come in who was recording voting equipment. We had asked him multiple times to stop,” Faulkner said. “He had kind of been aggressive...
Woman left with 13 bullet holes after brother took her dancing at Colorado LGBTQ club
A woman who was out for a night of dancing with her brother was left with 13 bullet holes in her body after being wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, family say.Charlene Slaugh, 35, and her brother James Slaugh were preparing to leave Club Q on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, killing five and wounding 25 others, according to a GoFundme page set up by friends to support the family. Charlene was shot at least once in the abdomen and suffered a collapsed lung. She is recovering after undergoing surgery and faces a...
Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes
In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
natureworldnews.com
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
"She wonders how she lost": Reporter who spent 18 months covering Kari Lake unloads after defeat
Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial race was called for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday night, November...
Brother of killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt faces jail after being convicted of hate crime
A San Diego jury has convicted the half-brother of a Donald Trump supporter, who was killed by police while trying to reach members of Congress during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, of a hate crime for assaulting and shouting racial slurs at a utility worker last year.According to the San Diego, California City Attorney’s office, Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr was found guilty on charges of misdemeanor battery with a hate crime allegation, as well as a charge of violating the Latino utility worker’s civil rights. Witthoeft had assaulted the utility worker, who was diverting traffic near a utility...
TMZ.com
Trans Woman Stomped Colorado Gunman with Heels During LGBTQ Club Shooting
7:47 AM PT -- 11/22 -- A drag queen who says she was performing at Club Q the night of the shooting has tweeted out and corrected Richard's story, saying it was a trans woman, and not a drag queen, who stomped Aldrich out. She continues, "I also want to make it clear, I don’t think Richard knew that she’s not a drag performer. But now that we know, let’s correct it."
AOL Corp
Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat
Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona's governorship, lost to Katie Hobbs on Monday. Lake previously thanked Liz Cheney in a sarcastic letter for boosting campaign donations. After Lake's defeat on Monday evening, Cheney retorted: "You're welcome." Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney sniped back at Kari Lake after the Arizona gubernatorial...
Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?
The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
If You Find an Arrowhead in Colorado, Can You Keep It?
It's really pretty fascinating to think of all the native American Indian tribes that have called Colorado home at one time or another. They came long before we did but they helped shape the land and our state into what we see today. While out exploring the great outdoors in...
Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election
As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
Federal judge in Texas rules that disarming those under protective orders violates Second Amendment
A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms.
Colorado Nightclub Shooter Suspect's Grandfather Identified As MAGA Republican Lawmaker Who Celebrated January 6 Capitol Riots
The grandfather of the man accused of opening fire and killing five people at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend has been identified as a Republican lawmaker who praised the January 6, 2021 attacks on the United States Capitol, RadarOnline.com has learned.Randy Voepel, the grandfather of shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, was until recently a MAGA Republican lawmaker who compared the attacks on the U.S. Capitol building to the Revolutionary War.Voepel previously served in the California State Assembly before losing his position to GOP challenger Marie Waldron in August during his district’s Republican primary election.“This is Lexington and Concord. First...
