Apple Watch Series 8 accounted for half of smartwatch market in Q3 2022
The global smartwatch market grew in 2022, with Apple accounting for roughly half of overall shipments thanks to strong sales of the Apple Watch Series 8. The latest analysis from Counterpoint finds that Apple saw growth of 48% year-over-year thanks to strong sales of the Apple Watch Series 8 released in September. It accounted for approximately 56% of overall smartwatch shipments.
Apple had its best sales ever in October in the Chinese market
New research claims that one in four smartphones sold in China during October 2022 was an iPhone, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max being the country's best-selling device. It was only in 2019 that Tim Cook warned of low iPhone sales in China. Since then, however, the iPhone has continually risen, Apple has at times been China's largest smartphone brand, and over half of all phones in the 2022 6:18 festival were iPhones.
Digital car keys can be shared between iPhone and Pixel users
Google released an update for Pixel phones that allow users to send and receive digital car keys to iPhone users. Apple first introduced digital car key support in iOS 13.6 and Pixel users can now share keys with iPhone users. Google says the cross-platform sharing feature will come to Android 12 in a later update.
Eufy cameras upload content to the cloud without owners knowledge
A security researcher has discovered that Anker's Eufy security cameras send user images and information to the cloud without the owners' consent -- even if the user doesn't pay for a cloud subscription. Security consultant Paul Moore discovered that his Eufy Doorbell Dual was uploading data to the cloud, despite...
Apple celebrates iPhone accessibility features in powerful new ad
"The Greatest" is a new Apple video spotlighting the many ways an iPhone can help with accessibility needs, ranging from voice control to Door Detection. A new 140-second long Apple video called "The Greatest" has been released on YouTube, showing a wide range of people using accessibility features. "At Apple,...
Skiers triggering false Crash Detection alerts on iPhone 14, Apple Watch
Emergency dispatchers near ski resorts are seeing an influx of Crash Detection alerts sent by iPhone and Apple Watches -- and they want the skiers to leave them on. In October, we learned that rollercoasters were capable of setting off the new iPhones and Apple Watch Crash Detection feature. Now, it seems like skiing can, too.
Google brings AI testing app to Mac, probably by accident
Google has released its AI Test Kitchen iPadOS app onto the Mac App Store, but it is less likely to be the start of a new wave of apps, and more likely a mistake. Apple wants to make it as easy for developers to bring their iOS apps to the Mac, as it is for macOS users to get the converted iOS apps. Such apps that work on the Mac show up in a Mac App Store search, but the idea has not been an overwhelming success for Apple.
Apple Pay set for South Korean launch on November 30
An ad for Apple Pay has started to circulate in South Korea, seemingly indicating that Apple's mobile payments platform will be available to use on November 30. Appearing on Twitter on Tuesday, a photograph of what appears to be the inside of a taxi taken by "@Tommyboiiiiii" shows a thin ad for Apple Pay. The ad states the date November 30, as well as Hyundai Card.
iPhone 15 Ultra: What it may look like, and what to expect in 2023
Rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup began in the middle of 2022. Despite the early start, they have been much more realistic than early iPhone 14 rumors. The generational jump for the iPhone 14 Pro was a little wider than others. Cameras were improved across the board, a new cutout for the sensor housing was introduced, and the display gained always-on capabilities.
Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with crash detection improvements
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has releasediOS 16.1.2 for iPhone only with important security fixes, improved compatibility with wireless carriers, and optimized Crash Detection for the iPhone 14 lineup. The iOS 16.1.2 update is available for the iPhone...
How to show Apple Fitness+ workout metrics over AirPlay 2
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple now allows people using theApple Fitness+ service to see workout metrics on AirPlay 2 devices. Here's how to get it done. "[Apple Fitness+] is a new service to inspire you to get fit...
Apple Stores worldwide turn (RED) for World AIDS Day
Marking World AIDS Day on December 1, hundreds of Apple Stores are adding (PRODUCT)RED window and product displays, and Apple online is promoting its related books, apps, and videos. Apple has been working with (RED) to support the Global Fund's fight to end AIDS since 2006. A portion of the...
Claris FileMaker Pro & FileMaker Server updated with macOS Ventura compatibility
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The custom database and app-building platform FileMaker by Claris has been updated with fullmacOS Ventura compatibility. Claris FileMaker Pro and FileMaker Server have been updated to version 19.6.1 with a host of improvements, including...
iFixit calls the 10.9-inch iPad an iPad Air, but worse
Apple announced the 10.9-inch iPad via a press release in October, and the product has drawn a lot of criticism since. It has improvements like a USB-C port and landscape selfie camera, but lacks Apple Pencil 2 support and Magic Keyboard compatibility. iFixit did a routine teardown of the 10.9-inch...
New betas have Apple Silicon optimizations for Stable Diffusion AI art generator
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — According to an Apple engineer on the machine learning team, the newest beta updates formacOS Ventura, iOS 16, and iPadOS will improve performance for the Stable Diffusion AI art generating routines. Apple released macOS...
Apple won't shut down App Store Connect for the holidays
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple will keep app submissions in theApp Store open for developers during the holiday season. The company has traditionally closed the App Store to new app submissions and updates for some of the holiday...
The newest 'Today at Apple' session is a coding lab for kids
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is introducing a new Today at Apple session for kids to celebrate Computer Science Education Week to help them explore app development. Called "Coding Lab for Kids: Code Your First App," it's designed...
WaterField introduces elegant leather carrying bag for Apple Watch
WaterField Designs has launched a leather Apple Watch case with room for watch bands, AirPods, and other small accessories. Made by hand from full-grain leather, the Time Travel Apple Watch Case organizes and protects Apple Watch accessories. An Ultrasuede pouch for the Apple Watch also acts as a screen cleaner for the display.
Best post-Cyber Monday deals: $229 AirPods Pro Gen 2 with AppleCare, $100 off M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro, $50 Wacom tablet, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Tuesday's best deals include $50 off an M1 Mac mini, $80 off AirPods Max, 20% off Lego Succulents Botanical Collection Plant Building Kit, and much more. Even though Cyber Monday is now past us...
Apple issues fourth developer beta for macOS Ventura 13.1
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is on round four of itsmacOS Ventura 13.1 beta, providing developers with a fresh build for testing. The latest builds can be downloaded by developers taking part in the beta-testing program via the...
