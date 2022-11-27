ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KESQ

A match like no other. When the US played Iran at the 1998 World Cup

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” says Steve Sampson, his face breaking into a smile before spending his Friday morning reminiscing about what has frequently been described as the most politically charged match in World Cup history. Sampson has just retired as the coach of California Polytechnic State...
KESQ

Australia stuns Denmark to reach World Cup knockout stages

Australia stunned Denmark — a team ranked 28 places above the Socceroos in FIFA’s World Rankings — to reach the World Cup knockout stages thanks to a brilliant goal from Mathew Leckie that secured a 1-0 victory. It had been a tense, scoreless first half, marked by...
KESQ

Qatar to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany from 2026

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany under a 15-year deal as the European economic powerhouse scrambles to replace Russian gas supplies that were cut during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Officials on Tuesday gave no dollar value for the deal, which would begin in 2026. Under the agreement, Qatar will send up to 2 million tons of the gas to Germany through a terminal at Brunsbuettel. The agreement involves both Qatar Energy, the nation’s state-run firm, and ConocoPhillips, which has stakes in Qatar’s offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf that it shares with Iran. Moscow has slashed supplies of natural gas used to heat homes, generate electricity and power industry, creating an energy crisis.
KESQ

Landslide on Italian island of Ischia kills at least 8

At least eight people have been confirmed dead after a landslide hit the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, damaging buildings and obliterating transport infrastructure in its wake. Five people are still missing, the governor of the Campania Prefecture office in southwest Italy told CNN Monday. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia...
KESQ

French baguette given UNESCO protection

Joseph Ataman, Marguerite Lacroix and Saskya Vandoorne, CNN. Freshly baked news: the baguette, the long, crusty loaf bread that is a delicious staple of French life, has been awarded special protected status, placing it in a culinary pantheon alongside other regional food delicacies from around the world. The “artisanal know-how...
The Associated Press

UK royals travel to Boston with eye on environment prize

BOSTON (AP) — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday, an occasion to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, focused on Prince William’s initiative to find the environmental entrepreneurs of a new generation, supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Instead, Americans will see the younger face of a monarchy that...
BOSTON, MA
KESQ

At the heart of China’s protests against zero-Covid, young people cry for freedom

For the first time in decades, thousands of people have defied Chinese authorities to protest at universities and on the streets of major cities, demanding to be freed not only from incessant Covid tests and lockdowns, but strict censorship and the Communist Party’s tightening grip over all aspects of life.

