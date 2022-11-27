Read full article on original website
A match like no other. When the US played Iran at the 1998 World Cup
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” says Steve Sampson, his face breaking into a smile before spending his Friday morning reminiscing about what has frequently been described as the most politically charged match in World Cup history. Sampson has just retired as the coach of California Polytechnic State...
Iranian protesters celebrate World Cup defeat, as fears surround players’ return
Iran’s World Cup defeat to the United States was met by cheers and celebrations in Tehran and other Iranian cities on Tuesday evening, as protesters hailed the country’s exit from the tournament as a blow to the ruling regime. The nation was eliminated from the tournament in Qatar...
Australia stuns Denmark to reach World Cup knockout stages
Australia stunned Denmark — a team ranked 28 places above the Socceroos in FIFA’s World Rankings — to reach the World Cup knockout stages thanks to a brilliant goal from Mathew Leckie that secured a 1-0 victory. It had been a tense, scoreless first half, marked by...
Iran faces USMNT after days of jibes and bad blood in winner-takes-all World Cup match
After days of political tension and fiery off-pitch jibes between the countries, the knockout stage has already arrived for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) at the World Cup — nothing less than a win on Tuesday will suffice when it takes on Iran in a winner-takes-all match.
Christian Pulisic will ‘hopefully’ play against the Netherlands after injury, says US coach Gregg Berhalter
US Men’s National Team (USMNT) forward Christian Pulisic will “hopefully” play against the Netherlands, according to coach Gregg Berhalter. Pulisic was taken to hospital due to an abdominal injury he suffered while scoring the game-winning goal for the United States in its crucial 1-0 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Qatar to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany from 2026
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany under a 15-year deal as the European economic powerhouse scrambles to replace Russian gas supplies that were cut during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Officials on Tuesday gave no dollar value for the deal, which would begin in 2026. Under the agreement, Qatar will send up to 2 million tons of the gas to Germany through a terminal at Brunsbuettel. The agreement involves both Qatar Energy, the nation’s state-run firm, and ConocoPhillips, which has stakes in Qatar’s offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf that it shares with Iran. Moscow has slashed supplies of natural gas used to heat homes, generate electricity and power industry, creating an energy crisis.
Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez sends warning to Lionel Messi: ‘He better pray to God that I don’t find him’
Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has sent a warning to Lionel Messi, who he accused of disrespecting Mexico. “Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag????” Álvarez tweeted, apparently in reference to a video which shows Messi celebrating with his teammates in the changing room.
Landslide on Italian island of Ischia kills at least 8
At least eight people have been confirmed dead after a landslide hit the Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, damaging buildings and obliterating transport infrastructure in its wake. Five people are still missing, the governor of the Campania Prefecture office in southwest Italy told CNN Monday. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia...
French baguette given UNESCO protection
Joseph Ataman, Marguerite Lacroix and Saskya Vandoorne, CNN. Freshly baked news: the baguette, the long, crusty loaf bread that is a delicious staple of French life, has been awarded special protected status, placing it in a culinary pantheon alongside other regional food delicacies from around the world. The “artisanal know-how...
UK royals travel to Boston with eye on environment prize
BOSTON (AP) — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday, an occasion to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are. With their three-day visit to Boston, focused on Prince William’s initiative to find the environmental entrepreneurs of a new generation, supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses, the couple hope to demonstrate that they aren’t the last remnants of a dying institution. Instead, Americans will see the younger face of a monarchy that...
At the heart of China’s protests against zero-Covid, young people cry for freedom
For the first time in decades, thousands of people have defied Chinese authorities to protest at universities and on the streets of major cities, demanding to be freed not only from incessant Covid tests and lockdowns, but strict censorship and the Communist Party’s tightening grip over all aspects of life.
Nato concerned by China’s ‘rapid and opaque’ military buildup, says Blinken
Nato allies are concerned about China’s rapid and opaque military buildup and its cooperation with Russia, and discussed concrete ways to address the challenges posed by Beijing, US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said. “The members of our alliance remain concerned by the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China]...
