Greensburg, PA

YAHOO!

$1.5 million in fentanyl seized in Somerset interstate stop

Nov. 29—SOMERSET — Two out-of-state men are in jail after investigators said more than six pounds of fentanyl was found in their vehicle last week. That's approximately $1.5 million worth of the lethal drug, according to Pennsylvania state police. Investigators found the drugs hidden underneath a passenger seat...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

