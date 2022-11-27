ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Where Michigan football ranks in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after beating Ohio State

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UaeU_0jP9UBte00

It was tight before it became a full-out romp. Michigan football went down into Columbus and absolutely squashed any inclination that the Buckeyes had on revenge.

By a full touchdown, the Wolverines actually increased the margin of victory from last year’s game, scoring three more points while holding rival Ohio State to four-points less than in 2021 — all on OSU’s home turf on a perfect Saturday afternoon.

While we wait for the latest College Football Playoff rankings as well as Michigan’s turn in the Big Ten Championship game against Purdue, the coaches across college football have weighed in via the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Now, the maize and blue are ranked No. 2 while Ohio State checks in at No. 5. Former opponent, Penn State, is now No. 7

Here are the full rankings.

Full rankings

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo

1 Georgia 12-0 1572 60 1 — 1/3

2 Michigan 12-0 1512 3 3 1 2/6

3 Texas Christian 12-0 1446 0 4 1 3/NR

5 Ohio State 11-1 1312 0 2 -3 2/5

6 Alabama 10-2 1262 0 7 1 1/11

7 Penn State 10-2 1153 0 10 3 7/NR

8

10-2 1143 0 11 3 3/NR

9 Washington 10-2 1039 0 12 3 9/NR

10 Kansas State 9-3 930 0 13 3 10/NR

11 Clemson 10-2 900 0 8 -3 4/12

12 Utah 9-3 872 0 14 2 8/19

13 Louisiana State 9-3 845 0 6 -7 6/NR

14 Florida State 9-3 739 0 16 2 14/NR

15 Oregon 9-3 681 0 9 -6 6/24

16 Oregon State 9-3 613 0 22 6 16/NR

17 UCLA 9-3 603 0 18 1 10/NR

18 Tulane 10-2 558 0 20 2 17/NR

19 Notre Dame 8-4 340 0 15 -4 5/NR

20 South Carolina 8-4 299 0 NR 8 20/NR

21 Texas 8-4 292 0 24 3 18/NR

22 North Carolina 9-3 175 0 17 -5 11/NR

23 Central Florida 9-3 141 0 NR 3 18/NR

24 Texas-San Antonio 10-2 127 0 25 1 24/NR

Others receiving votes

No. 19 Mississippi; No. 21 Cincinnati; No. 23 Coastal Carolina.

Schools dropped out

Mississippi 83; Troy 58; NC State 58; Cincinnati 49; Boise State 37; Purdue 36; Pittsburgh 36; Coastal Carolina 26; Air Force 19; South Alabama 15; Illinois 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 7; Iowa 6; James Madison 2; Fresno State 2; Wake Forest 1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Column: For once, Ohio State might be relying on the transfer portal

The football season is not over yet, but as the regular season has wrapped up (with the exception of an Army vs. Navy game, which is not being played for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy — Go Air Force!), we may as well start thinking broadly about what’s to come for Ohio State come next season.
COLUMBUS, OH
fcnews.org

Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life

COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

College football star facing horrible legal charges

This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
tigertimesonline.com

National Championship shake-up

Ohio State vs. Michigan, one of the most decorated rivalries across sports history, dating back all the way to Oct. 16, 1897. The two teams have since played in 118 rivalry matches, however, their most recent meeting shocked the nation of college football. The Michigan win swapped up the nation...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BM5: So you're telling us there's a chance

Ohio State played dumb and then dumber in the second half against Michigan. However, despite that loss, the Buckeyes still have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. If USC loses to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, the Buckeyes are in. Would they also get in with a TCU loss? Regardless, it was very good news for OSU last evening when the committee placed the Buckeyes at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 6 in the CFP rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Heather Dinich Makes Her Opinion On Michigan Very Clear

In just a few hours, the College Football Playoff committee will reveal their latest rankings. One ESPN analyst thinks there's a chance that Michigan will hear its name called at the No. 1 spot. College football analyst Heather Dinich made the case for the Wolverines to be No. 1 over Georgia.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Point Spread Revealed For Potential Georgia-Michigan Game

As the current No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the nation, Georgia and Michigan could very well meet up in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. After Tuesday night's CFP rankings release, hypothetical point spreads were released for each potential top 5 matchup. At a neutral site, the...
ATHENS, GA
MLive.com

UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year

DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
DEXTER, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout commits to Michigan State

Sam Bassett-Kennedy has chosen to take his talents to East Lansing. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer baseball standout and Kellogg Community College left-handed pitcher committed to Michigan State on Tuesday via his Twitter account. After a successful prep career with the Pioneers, Bassett-Kennedy spent the previous year at KCC in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan Assistant Reportedly Candidate For Local Head Coaching Job

Michigan special teams and safeties coach, Jay Harbaugh, who has worked in many capacities for the Wolverines’ staff, is apparently a candidate for the open Western Michigan job. The Broncos recently fired head coach Tim Lester. The son of the headman, Jay, 33, has been a terrific assistant for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Spun

Gus Johnson Reveals His Surprise Heisman Trophy Candidate

Gus Johnson left Saturday's game between Michigan and Ohio State highly impressed with J.J. McCarthy. After watching the sophomore quarterback account for four touchdowns in a 45-23 road win over the Buckeyes, Johnson gushed over McCarthy when speaking to WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. "He's got just incredible positive energy," Johnson...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy