Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
The mystery of Dallan Hayden continued for Ohio State vs. Michigan
There are a number of questions worthy of asking of Ohio State following the 45-23 loss to Michigan last Saturday. The Buckeyes were embarrassed by their rivals for a second straight season despite talking all year about how this game was going to be different. But one question that lingers...
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna arrested Wednesday
Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was arrested Wednesday, according to the Alachua County Sherrif’s Office, and was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 p.m. ET, according to the ACSO inmate lock-up. Kitna was charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts...
Rival Reaction: North Carolina's Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot Caleb Love, RJ Davis react to Indiana's win
Watch and listen to what North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis, star forward Armando Bacot and guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis had to say following No. 10 Indiana's win over No. 18 North Carolina on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. HUBERT DAVIS. ARMANDO BACOT. CALEB...
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
247Sports
Maryland Football: A surprising portal entry makes it eight outgoing Terps transfers
Maryland football just saw its first big transfer portal departure of the postseason. Sophomore C.J. Dippre, a promising tight end who might have been a key piece in the Terps offense next year, announced on Wednesday that he's entering the portal. "I would like to thank the University of Maryland...
2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas
The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
Two bullet points that show why WVU hired Wren Baker as new Athletic Director
West Virginia is making official the hire of Wren Baker from the University of North Texas. The longtime Mean Green Athletic Director will take over the role once held by Shane Lyons, who was unceremoniously pushed out of the position earlier this month. During a wide-ranging interview last week, Lyons detailed why he was let go, and it included disagreements about fundraising and financial support for NIL, as well as the extension of Head Coach Neal Brown, who has gone 22-25 over the last four seasons.
247Sports
UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss
Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Two more Hogs to enter transfer portal
Arkansas defensive back Khari Johnson and defensive end Eric Thomas Jr. are the latest Razorbacks to announce their plans to enter the transfer portal. Both players went public with their decisions on Tuesday afternoon. "To all my teammates current and former, it was an honor to play with you," Johnson...
Kansas State lands Will Lee for 2023
Monday night brought a double dip in commitment announcements with K-State landing not only its first 2024 prospect in Gus Hawkins but a supremely talented 2023 defender not long before in Iowa Western Community College's Will Lee. Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a Top 25 junior college target...
247Sports
Hugh Freeze hires Jeremy Garrett as new Auburn D-line coach
Hugh Freeze's first on-field assistant hire is a transplant from his Liberty staff. Jeremy Garrett has been brought over as Auburn's new defensive line coach, Auburn Undercover was informed on Thursday. Garrett comes to the Plains after a highly successful 2022 campaign at Liberty, and the two prior seasons as an assistant D-line coach in the NFL.
Where do we think the Rebels will go bowling? It might surprise you.
Where will the Ole Miss Rebels go bowling and who will they play? That's about the only pertinent question remaining regarding the 2022 season. Will it be the warm-weather climate of Florida...or will it be in Tennessee, where bowl-game weather is almost always an iffy proposition? Or could it be off the strip in Las Vegas or in the Lone Star State?
How it Happened: Kaleb Smith Commits to Notre Dame
Chansi Stuckey picked up another wide receiver from Texas. The savvy recruiter’s history in the Lone Star State is paying off as Notre Dame has reeled in its third pass-catcher this cycle from that region. Roughly one year ago (November 27, 2021), Kaleb Smith visited Baylor as a junior...
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
Bowl projections following Week 13
South Carolina finished the 2022 regular season with a bang as they defeated back-to-back top 10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson. With the regular season over and conference championships being played this weekend, the Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4) will learn their bowl destination on Sunday. Bowl projections are ramping up as...
Lincoln Police: Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday afternoon
Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who was being considered for a spot on Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday afternoon according to Lincoln Police. According to police, officers were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to Joseph’s residence in Lincoln for a domestic disturbance. After an investigation,...
247Sports
