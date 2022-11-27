Read full article on original website
Lawrence leads South African Open after 8-under 64
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thriston Lawrence shot an 8-under 64 to match the course record he set last year and took a one-stroke lead at the South African Open Championship on Thursday. The 25-year-old South African made nine birdies and one bogey at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate....
Alves completes his mission, starts at World Cup for Brazil
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Dani Alves was given a job to do, and he had to complete it to have a chance of making it to the World Cup. “Mission given, mission accomplished,” the veteran Brazil right back said Thursday.
Morocco reaches last 16 of World Cup, beats Canada 2-1
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Walid Regragui stood in the middle of a team huddle as his players reached out and patted him vigorously on the head. Then they threw their coach in the air, almost as if they had already won the World Cup. Regragui has been an international...
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was sent home from the World Cup on Tuesday for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan goalkeeper was “temporarily suspended” from the team, the Cameroon soccer federation said in a statement, and the suspension would cover the rest of the tournament in Qatar. The federation said it had booked Onana a flight back to Milan.
