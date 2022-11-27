Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
tigerrag.com
Ultimate leader: LSU’s Micah Baskerville has played pivotal role on, off field in Tigers’ run to SEC Championship Game
It’s been nearly two months since LSU was unable to answer its first big challenge of the 2022 season. It didn’t end well with visiting Tennessee coming into Tiger Stadium, scoring the game’s first 20 points, and never letting up in a 40-13 victory over the No. 25 Tigers.
tigerrag.com
LSU’s Kelly expects to be at full strength for SEC Championship Game
LSU’s offense got a clean bill of health from first-year coach Brian Kelly for the Southeastern Conference Championship Game. The defense got a key member back as well. No. 11 LSU (9-3) will have quarterback Jayden Daniels and running Josh Williams on the field when the Tigers face No. 1 Georgia (12-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
tigerrag.com
LSU’s Josh Williams taking necessary steps to return to field for SEC Championship Game
Whether LSU’s running back rotation will be back at full strength for Saturday’s Southeastern Conference Championship Game remains to be seen. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was in a walking boot days after last week’s 38-23 loss at Texas A&M, a game running back Josh Williams was already sidelined because of a sprained knee suffered in his team’s win Nov. 12 at Arkansas.
tigerrag.com
No. 11 LSU women’s basketball turns back determined effort from SLU
Sophomore transfer Angel Reese posted her eighth consecutive double-double to open the season and No. 11 LSU had to turn back a determined effort from visiting Southeastern Louisiana, 63-55, Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Reese led the Tigers (8-0) with 25 points and 11 rebounds despite constant double-team...
tigerrag.com
LSU’s Angel Reese selected SEC Player of the Week
LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in Bimini, Bahamas last week. This is the third consecutive week to begin the season the Tigers have had a player earn the league’s weekly honor.
tigerrag.com
Throughout the tumult of his first two years, BJ Ojulari envisioned LSU being a destination he didn’t want to leave
A losing season and a coaching change were probably things defensive end B.J. Ojulari didn’t plan on during in his career when he signed with LSU three years ago out of Marietta, Georgia. Instead of following his standout brother Azeez to the University of Georgia, the younger Ojulari charted...
