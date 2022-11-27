ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerrag.com

LSU’s Kelly expects to be at full strength for SEC Championship Game

LSU’s offense got a clean bill of health from first-year coach Brian Kelly for the Southeastern Conference Championship Game. The defense got a key member back as well. No. 11 LSU (9-3) will have quarterback Jayden Daniels and running Josh Williams on the field when the Tigers face No. 1 Georgia (12-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

LSU’s Josh Williams taking necessary steps to return to field for SEC Championship Game

Whether LSU’s running back rotation will be back at full strength for Saturday’s Southeastern Conference Championship Game remains to be seen. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was in a walking boot days after last week’s 38-23 loss at Texas A&M, a game running back Josh Williams was already sidelined because of a sprained knee suffered in his team’s win Nov. 12 at Arkansas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

No. 11 LSU women’s basketball turns back determined effort from SLU

Sophomore transfer Angel Reese posted her eighth consecutive double-double to open the season and No. 11 LSU had to turn back a determined effort from visiting Southeastern Louisiana, 63-55, Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Reese led the Tigers (8-0) with 25 points and 11 rebounds despite constant double-team...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

LSU’s Angel Reese selected SEC Player of the Week

LSU’s Angel Reese was named SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in Bimini, Bahamas last week. This is the third consecutive week to begin the season the Tigers have had a player earn the league’s weekly honor.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy