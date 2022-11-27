ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US-England World Cup game seen by 19.98M on US television

NEW YORK — (AP) — The United States' 0-0 draw against England in the World Cup drew 19.98 million viewers for English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, the third-most watched men's soccer game on U.S. television.

The match, which kicked off at 2 p.m. EST on Friday, was seen by 15,377,000 viewers on Fox, the most for a U.S. English-language men's soccer telecast. The figure was 6% above the 14.51 million for Brazil's penalty-kicks win over Italy in the 1994 final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, a Sunday 3:30 p.m. EDT start that July 17 viewed by 14,510,000 on ABC, according to Fox.

The U.S.-England game was viewed by 4.6 million on Telemundo, a division of Comcast Corp.‘s NBCUniversal. It was the third-most-watched Spanish language World Cup telecast in the U.S. since at least 2006, topped by the United States’ 2-2 group-stage draw with Portugal in 2014, seen by 6.5 million on Univision with a 6 p.m. EDT start in mid-June, and Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday, a 2 p.m. EDT game seen by 5.7 million on Thanksgiving.

According to Nielsen, the only men’s soccer matches with more viewership on U.S. television were Germany’s win over Argentina in the 2014 final, seen by 22.67 million, and Spain’s victory over the Netherlands in 2010, seen by 21.36 million. Both those matches, televised by ABC and Univision, were on Sundays in July, with kickoff at 2:30 p.m. EDT in 2010 and 3 p.m. EDT in 2014.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Same stadium. Same result. Similar shocking victory for Japan at the World Cup. After beating Germany in the team's opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week.
Belgium out of World Cup as Croatia advances with 0-0 draw

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The ball reached Romelu Lukaku right in front of goal with seconds remaining. Score, and he'd send Belgium into the round of 16 of the World Cup. Belgium and its aging generation of players were eliminated from the tournament Thursday after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, which advanced as the second-place team in Group F behind Morocco.
Arabs unite in celebration as Morocco advances in World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — First Qatar was out, exiting the World Cup with the worst record of a host country. Then the Saudi national team's run ended, despite a historic upset against Argentina last week. Finally Tunisia was eliminated, after a dramatic victory against already-qualified France. Now,...
US Embassy is latest site in Spain to get suspicious package

MADRID — (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious envelope discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received...
Germany out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Back-to-back early exits at the World Cup have Germany coach Hansi Flick wanting to go back to basics. The four-time champions were again eliminated from the group stage, four years after their embarrassing display as defending champions in Russia. Something has to...
Stéphanie Frappart makes history as 1st female World Cup ref

AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — French referee Stéphanie Frappart became the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game on Thursday as she blew her whistle to start Germany's game against Costa Rica. Frappart also had two women as assistants — Neuza Back...
Germany, Norway urge NATO to protect undersea infrastructure

BERLIN — (AP) — NATO's secretary-general on Thursday welcomed a recommendation by Germany and Norway for the military alliance to set up a center tasked with protecting undersea infrastructure such as gas pipelines and telecommunication cables. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after talks with his his Norwegian counterpart...
Crunch time: The baguette gets UN world heritage status

PARIS — (AP) — The humble baguette — the crunchy ambassador for French baking around the world — is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity. UNESCO experts gathering in Morocco this week...
Russian FM: US, NATO directly involved in Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister accused the West on Thursday of becoming directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine by supplying the country with weapons and training its soldiers. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said that Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and other...
US, South Korea and Japan impose fresh sanctions on North Korea

The United States, Japan and South Korea have imposed fresh sanctions on North Korean individuals and entities in response to Pyongyang's recent slew of missile tests. And Japan said that in response to Pyongyang's "provocative acts", it was freezing the assets of three North Korean groups -- Korea Haegumgang Trading Corp, Korea Namgang Trading Corp and Lazarus Group -- and one person, Kim Su Il. The United States has voiced frustration that China, North Korea's closest ally, and Russia have blocked efforts at the UN Security Council to impose tougher sanctions. sct/tjj/cdl-hih/ceb/qan
Royals tour US green tech incubator, meet at-risk youth

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — (AP) — The Prince and Princess of Wales got a first-hand look at some groundbreaking innovations at a green technology startup incubator in suburban Boston on Thursday, then made a visit to an organization that for decades has worked to raise up young people struggling amid poverty and violence.
Max Beckmann self-portrait sold at German auction for $20.7M

BERLIN — (AP) — A self-portrait painted during World War II by German expressionist artist Max Beckmann sold Thursday in Berlin for 20 million euros ($20.7 million), a price that appears to be a record for an art auction in Germany. The buyer of Beckmann's “Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink” at...
EU edges closer to $60-per-barrel Russian oil price cap

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union was edging closer to setting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil — a highly anticipated and complex political and economic maneuver designed to keep Russia's supplies flowing into global markets while clamping down on President Vladimir Putin's ability to fund his war in Ukraine.
China security forces are well-prepared for quashing dissent

BEIJING — (AP) — When it comes to ensuring the security of their regime, China’s Communist Party rulers don't skimp. The extent of that lavish spending was put on display when the boldest street protests in decades broke out in Beijing and other cities, driven by anger over rigid and seemingly unending restrictions to combat COVID-19.
Bulgarians protest reinstatement of paper election ballots

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Hundreds of people attended a street protest in Bulgaria's capital Thursday to oppose a revision of the Election Code that reinstates paper ballots, which the previous reformist government had replaced with voting machines. The We Continue the Change party and the Democratic Bulgaria...
Biden, Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade row

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron vowed to maintain a united front against Russia on Thursday amid growing worries about waning support for Ukraine's war effort in the U.S. and Europe. Biden also signaled he might be willing to tweak aspects of his signature climate legislation that have raised concerns with France and other European allies.
