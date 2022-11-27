ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

By JOSH FUNK
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpylI_0jP9JbXv00

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Omaha, Nebraska..

Just like on other farms where bird flu has been found this year, all the chickens on the Nebraska farm will be killed to limit the spread of the disease. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says more than 52.3 million birds in 46 states — mostly chickens and turkeys on commercial farms — have been slaughtered as part of this year's outbreak.

Nebraska is second only to Iowa's 15.5 million birds killed with 6.8 million birds now affected at 13 farms.

In most past bird flu outbreaks the virus largely died off during the summer, but this year's version found a way to linger and started to make a resurgence this fall with more than 6 million birds killed in September.

The virus is primarily spread by wild birds as they migrate across the country. Wild birds can often carry the disease without showing symptoms. The virus spreads through droppings or the nasal discharge of an infected bird, which can contaminate dust and soil.

Commercial farms have taken a number of steps to prevent the virus from infecting their flocks, including requiring workers to change clothes before entering barns and sanitizing trucks as they enter the farm, but the disease can be difficult to control. Zoos have also taken precautions and closed some exhibits to protect their birds.

Officials say there is little risk to human health from the virus because human cases are extremely rare and the infected birds aren't allowed to enter the nation's food supply. Plus, any viruses will be killed by properly cooking poultry to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

But the bird flu outbreak has contributed to the rising prices of chicken and turkey along with the soaring cost of feed and fuel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Drought-hit California cities to get little water from state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California water agencies that serve 27 million people will get just 5% of what they requested from the state to start 2023, water officials announced Thursday. The news of limited water comes as California concludes its driest three-year stretch on record and as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — A twister roaring out of the darkness smashed through a small Alabama community early Wednesday during an outbreak of tornadoes across the Deep South, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son on a street where generations of one family lived. One of...
ALABAMA STATE
WGAU

Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — The nation's first trial on a ban on gender-confirming care for children ended Thursday, as Arkansas wrapped up its case defending the prohibition with testimony from an endocrinologist opposed to such treatments for minors. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, who is considering...
ARKANSAS STATE
WGAU

Cheerleading abuse accusations increase to 20 with Ohio case

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — The latest lawsuit in a series alleging widespread sexual misconduct across competitive cheerleading alleges that officials allowed two choreographers to continue working after they were investigated for sexual abuse. Snowballing accounts of cheerleaders' alleged abuse have led to increased scrutiny around the sport...
OHIO STATE
WGAU

Lava from Hawaii volcano slows its approach to key highway

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — (AP) — Rivers of glowing lava oozing from the world's largest volcano shouldn't be able to reach the main highway linking the east and west coasts of Hawaii's Big Island for at least a week, an official said Thursday. The lava flowing down Mauna Loa...
HAWAII STATE
WGAU

Illinois lawmakers OK crime bill cleanup, plan ends bail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly approved followup clarifications of their watershed criminal justice overhaul Thursday, appeasing critics by adding numerous offenses to a list of crimes that qualify a defendant to remain jailed while awaiting trial. Senate action followed by the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGAU

Hawaii eruption brings tourism boon during slow season

HILO, Hawaii — (AP) — The spectacle of incandescent lava spewing from Hawaii's Mauna Loa has drawn thousands of visitors and is turning into a tourism boon for this Big Island town near the world's largest volcano. Some hotels in and around Hilo are becoming fully booked in...
HILO, HI
WGAU

Missouri executes man for killing police officer in 2005

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri man who was convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis officer in 2005, was executed Tuesday evening. Kevin Johnson, 37, was executed after an injection of pentobarbital was administered Tuesday evening, becoming the state’s second execution this year and the 17th one nationwide, according to The Associated Press.
MISSOURI STATE
WGAU

Texas woman pleads guilty to her role in Vanessa Guillen’s death

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has pleaded guilty in a federal court in Texas for her role in Vanessa Guillen’s death. Cecily Aguilar, 24, has pleaded guilty to a count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement or representation, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Trial over DeSantis removal of prosecutor on abortion ends

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday. Lawyers for Andrew Warren, a Democrat...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers

HILO, Hawaii — (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is attracting onlookers to a national park for “spectacular” views of the event, and it's also dredging up bad memories among some Hawaii residents who have been through harrowing volcanic experiences in the past.
HAWAII STATE
WGAU

Obama urges Georgia Democrats to push turnout for Warnock

ATLANTA — (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday urged Democratic voters to keep pushing an apparent head start in early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, ahead of Friday's last day of early in-person voting and Tuesday's election day.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Georgia's GOP Lt. Governor: I couldn't vote for Walker or Warnock

ATLANTA — Geoff Duncan, the outgoing Republican Lt. Governor of Georgia, said on Wednesday morning that he waited in line for an hour to cast his ballot in Georgia’s Senate runoff race, but when he finally arrived at the voting machine, he couldn’t find any reason to vote for Republican Herschel Walker or Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
105K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy